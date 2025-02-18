A Glimpse In The South Side of Chicago In The Early 1940s
A Glimpse Into The South Side Of Chicago In The Early 1940s
The South Side of Chicago is the epitome of Black history. It embodies the fortitude of Black Americans who searched for a better life in a country created to hate them. The South Side, for many Blacks, was the intersection between migration, industrial expansion, and cultural innovation.MORE: 40 Acres And A Mule: What Are Reparations And Why Is The Concept So Polarizing?
Before Chicago was the city of blues clubs and soul food restaurants, it was a crucial city for Black people looking to escape the clutches of the Jim Crow South. Between 1910 and 1960, more than 500,000 Black Americans left the racist South and headed to Chicago in hopes of a better life. Many of them were Black veterans who had fought in World War I. Of course, many of them were promised prosperity after the war, but unfortunately, promises to Black Americans were rarely kept.
The arrival of Blacks to Chicago brought with it similar tensions to those faced in the south. Racist whites refused to live next to their Black neighbors and riots ensued.MORE: What Is Redlining And How Can It Be Solved?
This led to what is called redlining, which pushed Black Chicagoans to the South Side. Redlining had devastating effects on Black Americans, who weren’t able to pick which community they lived in and amass wealth.
As previously reported, Redlining is a discriminatory lending practice that has been outlawed for centuries. According to the New York Times, the term derives from government homeownership programs that were created during the 1930s New Deal. The programs offered “government-insured mortgages” to new and struggling homeowners as a way to push back against foreclosures during the Depression.
Later on, the government implemented new protocols for homeowners seeking assistance. Organizations like the Home Owners Loan Corp and The Federal Housing Administration FHA) used “color-coded maps” that essentially ranked what neighborhoods were eligible to receive the government back mortgages. The questionable practice occurred “in more than 200 cities and towns across the United States,” The New York Times notes.
Although Black people were pushed into the South Side of Chicago, they made it their home and created a culture of community. But the long-term effects of segregation still resonate today.MORE: Understanding Detroit’s Legacy Of Discriminatory Housing Practices
Let’s take a glimpse into life in Chicago’s South Side for the Black Americans who called it home in the early 1940s.
1. Boyd Atkins Band At A South Side Chicago Cabaret
African American jazz musician Boyd Atkins (1900 – 1965), standing in a light colored double breasted suit with a saxophone, plays with the Boyd Atkins Band as dancers perform on stage during the floor show at a South Side cabaret in Chicago, Illinois, April 1941. Tables of spectators surround the stage. (Photo by Lange/Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images)
2. Southside Bar
April 1941: Interior view of a crowded African-American bar on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. The bartenders wear uniforms. (Photo by Russell Lee/Anthony Potter Collection/Getty Images)
3. Lonnie Johnson
April 1941: American blues musician Lonnie Johnson (1899 – 1970), (right) plays guitar and sings in a crowded tavern on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Russell Lee/Anthony Potter Collection/Getty Images)
4. South Side Houses
April 1941: Houses on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Russell Lee/Library Of Congress/Getty Images)
5. African-American Children At Play In Chicago
Children playing ‘ring around a rosie’ in the so-called Black Belt neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side, Illinois, 1941. (Photo by Edwin Rosskam/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
6. Bar Frequented by African Americans
(Original Caption) A bar frequented by middle-class Negroes. South Side of Chicago. Photograph, 1941. Farm Security Administration photo.
7. Slum Section Of Chicago'S South Side
(Original Caption) Slum section on Chicago’s South Side. Children playing the El structure. Photograph, 1941. Farm Security Administration photograph by Russell Lee.
8. Members of the Moors
The members of the Moors, a religious group, stand along the street on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. April 1941. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
9. Chicago Bowling Alley
A man standing ready to bowl in a bowling alley in the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. April 1941. (Photo by Russell Lee/Farm Security Administration/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
10. Negro Barbershop
Negro barbershop on the South Side. Chicago, Illinois, April 1941. (Photo by Russell Lee/Farm Security Administration/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
11. Children in Front of Moving Picture Theater, Easter Sunday Matinee, "Black Belt", Chicago, Illinois
Children in Front of Moving Picture Theater, Easter Sunday Matinee, “Black Belt”, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam for Office of War Information, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
12. Barbershop, "Black Belt" Neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois
Barbershop, “Black Belt” Neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam for Office of War Information, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
13. Children Jumping Rope, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Children Jumping Rope, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
14. Two Children Standing in Doorway of Grocery Store, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Two Children Standing in Doorway of Grocery Store, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
15. Rear View of Apartment House with Wood Staircase, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Rear View of Apartment House with Wood Staircase, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
16. Boys Playing Marbles
Three Boys Playing Marbles, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, April 1941. (Photo by: Russell Lee/Farm Security Administration/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
17. Two Boys Standing in front of Grocery Store Waiting for Jobs to Cart Home Groceries of Shoppers, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Two Boys Standing in front of Grocery Store Waiting for Jobs to Cart Home Groceries of Shoppers, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
18. People Roller Skating, Savoy Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
People Roller Skating, Savoy Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
19. Two Boys playing on Street, Black Belt, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Two Boys playing on Street, Black Belt, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
20. People Roller Skating, Savoy Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
People Roller Skating, Savoy Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
21. High School graduating Class, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
High School graduating Class, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
22. Boys playing Marbles, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Boys playing Marbles, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
23. Young Boy, half-length Portrait, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Young Boy, half-length Portrait, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
24. Young Boy playing Marbles, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Young Boy playing Marbles, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
25. Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
26. Bartender Serving Drinks at Tavern, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Bartender Serving Drinks at Tavern, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
27. Rear View of Apartment Houses with Wood Staircase, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Rear View of Apartment Houses with Wood Staircase, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
28. Crowd outside Regal Movie Theater, South Parkway, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Crowd outside Regal Movie Theater, South Parkway, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Russell Lee, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941 . (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
29. Group of Children, Street Scene, South Parkway, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941
Group of Children, Street Scene, South Parkway, South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA, Edwin Rosskam, U.S. Office of War Information/U.S. Farm Security Administration, April 1941. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
30. South Side Housing In Chicago
A young African American boy stands at the doorway while seven other residents of the house look out from two second story windows of a wood sided house on Federal Street in the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, 1941. (Photo by Russell Lee/National Archives/Interim Archives/Getty Images)
31. South Side Shoe Shine In Chicago
A young African American bootblack or shoeshine boy kneels down to polish and shine the shoes of an older man, seated on a chair on a sidewalk on 47th Street in the south side of Chicago, Illinois, April 1941. In the near distance, a man approaches while walking down the street and a crowd is gathered. (Photo by Rosskam/Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images)
A Glimpse Into The South Side Of Chicago In The Early 1940s was originally published on newsone.com