A List of Fivio Foreign's Worst Misspellings

Published on January 17, 2025
2024 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

It is safe to say Fivio Foreign has never won a spelling bee in his life, but that’s ok. The NY rapper has provided us with some fire music throughout the years. Fivio Foreign gets clowned all the time for his spelling on social media. Fans notice that he’s always messing up words, like spelling “definitely” as “def” or “busting” as “bussin.” Coming out the gate with ‘Big Drip’, he had us all dancing during the pandemic with his catchy single with Queen Naija & Coi Leray ‘What’s My Name’. All the Day 1’s knew it would be Pop Smoke (Long Live the Woo) & Pop Smoke taking over the new wave of NYC Drill.
The hits have consistently come, but there is something Fivi also was consistent with, his grammatical errors and misspellings. Going onto Fivio Foreign’s IG, Twitter, and TikTok, you are guaranteed to see something spelled wrong. Recently the internet has been getting on him for spelling “demonic” wrong. Instead, he spelled it, “demonique” People started calling him the worst speller on the internet, and now it’s a whole joke. Even though fans roast him, Fivio doesn’t let it bother him. He laughs it off and keeps being himself, showing that he ain’t too pressed about the online jokes. Fans love him for being real, even if he can’t spell every word right.

Let’s go down the list of the best (or you can say worst) misspellings Fivio Foreign has done on social media.

1. Accountability, respect

2. Demonic or "Demonique"

3. Winconsen & Minepolis?

4. Maimi

5. Juwesh

6. Not sure where he was going with this one…

7. Fivi made a promise in 2022

8.

9.

10.

A List of Fivio Foreign’s Worst Misspellings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

