A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will forever be etched into the history books as a monumental moment for Black people. Jackson is the first Black woman and only the third Black person to ever sit on the highest court in America. Her confirmation will be taught in schools and celebrated in households all over the country. Her ideology could help sway the court for the next 30 years. The 51-year-old also becomes the second-youngest member of the Court, behind Justice Amy Coney Barrett who is 50.

When history is in the moment, we rarely think about how it will be perceived in the future, but one thing is for sure. Pictures live forever. All of the hatred, disrespect, and racism that republican senators threw at Justice Jackson wasn’t enough to break her determination to make history.

Let’s face it, their hate for her was real.

Jackson stayed steadfast throughout the hearing, touting her record and experience as her most important and relevant attributes.

“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said during the hearing. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”

From Tucker Carson demanding to see her LSAT scores to Josh Hawley’s lies about her record on child abuse, to Ted Cruz’s obsession with a baby book named “Antiracist Baby,” GOP senators tried their hardest to destroy this Black woman’s credibility–but they failed. (And we’re gonna celebrate that.)

Jackson’s support was far-reaching. From civil rights and legal organizations to the law enforcement community, including the Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police, there was no question she was the right candidate. She even had support from conservative legal and judicial voices, including retired Judges Thomas Griffith, Michael Luttig, and David Levi, who endorsed Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

To make sure we always have a way to look back and celebrate this wonderful accomplishment, we’ve created a photo album of the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This album is meant to be bookmarked and shared with friends and family. As Justice Jackson begins her lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court, let’s always remember her confirmation and how proud it made us.

