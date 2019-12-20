CLOSE
HomeNews

A$AP Rocky Addresses Struggle Sex Tape, Only Maximizes The Slander

Posted 2 hours ago

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty


So, A$AP Rocky has a sex tape, and the reviews have been lackluster, for the most part. The Harlem rapper took to Twitter this afternoon to address the illicit porn that’s had everyone talking, and he didn’t exactly put a lid on the slander.

In an all caps screed, Lord Pretty Flacko said he too awoke to the surprise sex tape drop.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” he tweeted.

Then he addressed the commentary about his, ahem, “performance,” head on.

He added, “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F*CKED HIM RATE HIM 😮

Okay, props too Rocky for being self-aware and not taking himself too seriously and getting in on the jokes. However, acting like johnson had a lawyer only seemed to add more fuel to the out of control slander fire.

You ain’t got to take our word for it, peep the reactions below.

 

A$AP Rocky Addresses Struggle Sex Tape, Only Maximizes The Slander  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Some are still dedicated…

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Related Galleries
#BlackInkChi: Ryan & Miss Kitty Fuel Dating Rumors, Zach’s Beige Rage Is Off The Charts & More Moments
Twitter Memes The Hell Out Of Awkard Photo Featuring JAY-Z & Kanye West From Diddy’s 50th Birthday Gala
Just Peachy: Twitter Joined In Celebration Of President Donald Trump’s Impeachment
F**kin’ Problems: Coochie Addict A$AP Rocky Allegedly Has Sex Tape Leaked, Twitter Isn’t Riding With The Mob
Fictional African Kingdom Wakanda Added By USDA As Trade Partner, Twitter Clowns The Colonizers
Reebok Has The Holiday Pack On Deck With Gift Guide [Photos]
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close