A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty, X Reacts
A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty, Hip-Hop Xitter Reacts
A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, 36, was found not guilty. Pretty Flacko was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm aka firing a gun at his former friend and A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli. https://x.com/meghanncuniff/status/1891895289201434700 The jury began deliberating on Tuesday (Feb. 18) morning and reached their verdict by late afternoon. The jury consisted of seven women and five men and their decision was reportedly unanimous. The prosecution alleged that A$AP Rocky fired two shots at Relli during a dispute on a street in Hollywood back in 2021. The trial featured dramatic testimony from Relli (with Rocky passing on testifying) and bitter arguing between the prosecution and the defense (both sides accused the other of perjury). Rocky’s longtime girlfriend attending the trial and occasionally bringing along their two baby sons added to the audacity of the proceedings. After all 12 jurors were presented and accounted for, the jury read the not guilty verdict inside the Los Angeles Superior Court for Judge Mark Arnold, eliciting a display of emotions from A$AP Rocky, who leaped over the bench to hug his wife, Rihanna, and exuberantly hugged his legal team with tears in his eyes. The dutiful reporting of legal journalist Meghann Cuniff has given outside observers a direct look into the happenings of the trial as they occurred. Below, we’re sharing Cuniff’s YouTube channel that featured the verdict reading. Social media followed this trial closely and is reacting to the verdict. See what’s happening in the gallery. This story is developing. We will add additional details as they emerge. Additional reporting by D.L. Chandler. — Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty, Hip-Hop Xitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Stories from HB
More from The Urban Daily