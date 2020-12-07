Act Up: Twitter Digs Up Problematic Tweets From JT Of The City Girls, Everybody Caught Strays

The City Girls have fashioned themselves as no-nonsense women who say what they mean and mean what they say. Case in point, fans have been digging up old tweets from JT and discovered she really didn’t have a filter for her Twitter fingers.
The City Girls are no stranger to Twitter controversy, this after fans dragged and attempted to cancel the duo when disparaging tweets about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, were dredged up. However, JT kept the hammer on cock when it came to Twitter, with folks like Reginae Carter, Kash Doll, and even the victims of 9/11 catching strays.
Allegedly, JT responded to the chatter around her old tweets, daring fans to continue to dig up the messages and then threatening to smack them back into the year she created them, to use her words.
While many are rightfully offended, a shocking number of Twitter fans found many of the tweets amusing. And if you’re heading over to JT’s Twitter feed to see more of the shocking tweets, apparently she already performed a digital scrubbing.
Of course, Twitter isn’t letting up on highlighting the problematic missives of JT. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.
JT tweets is what we mean when we say we miss 2012 Twitter pic.twitter.com/cDS1zjwGtD— Majesty Ria ✨ (@ToriNicksWho) December 7, 2020
JT tweets taking me out but this one😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CpX9hTs0SE— Avatar Briana (@BrianaSRountree) December 7, 2020
JT tweets have me crying. she didn’t give af 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bUYYTWdIf6— The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) December 7, 2020
Me laughing at some of JT’s old tweets even tho we supposed to pretend to be offended pic.twitter.com/LtAF0BoVfU— 💔Koko Struggle Account💔 (@KokoStruggle) December 7, 2020
JT’S OLD TWEETS MY GAWD pic.twitter.com/nbGEiNcwlT— Agustinᴺᴹ BLM ACAB (@tweetymouth7) December 7, 2020
JT OFFENSIVE yet funny old tweets a thread: pic.twitter.com/Jrb7vOnQaW— 🤎 (@egirldreamgirl) December 7, 2020
Rollin Ray after posting that thread on his burner account of JT’s old tweets pic.twitter.com/mZN55Vy4fr— Ethan Krane (@theEthanKrane) December 7, 2020
YOO JT OLD TWEETS GOT ME ON THE FLOOR 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BbFPr8Y7DZ— Sav ™️ (@9021hoee) December 7, 2020
Me trying act like some of JT's tweets wasn't funny as hell pic.twitter.com/GCcsUJyzSO— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) December 7, 2020
jt deactivating while i was reading her tweets pic.twitter.com/pnx9TKZVPc— ฅ/ᐠ. ̫ .ᐟ\ฅ ᵐᵉᵒʷˎˊ˗ (@w6ssup) December 7, 2020
JT been on Twitter since 2011. That’s almost as long as most of us so I know them tweets reckless af cuz Twitter was a different beast back then 🤣🤣— Ethan Krane (@theEthanKrane) December 7, 2020
if its one thing about jt, its consistency SIS HAD PROBLEMATIC TWEETS LEFT AND RIGHT WITH NO REMORSE 💀 pic.twitter.com/ouoZROReoh— 𝔞𝔯𝔦 ⁰² 🍒 (@H0LYMARK) December 7, 2020
JT deactivated her account after more old tweets kept coming up😩 pic.twitter.com/RJkHxcLKHp— Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 7, 2020
Not JT deleting her old out of pocket tweets😭 pic.twitter.com/hJc3bC3nBD— 𝑇𝑦𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒 💫 (@vlonetyrone) December 7, 2020
JT making tweets in 2013: pic.twitter.com/RhbHcXDoON— Julias🛸 (@_____LifeOnMars) December 7, 2020
JT reading her old tweets pic.twitter.com/22JW4gvgEE— Rai 🦋 (@rxserai) December 7, 2020
y’all uncovering jt’s old tweets but imagine if summer walker had a twitter... she dodged a bullet— gben⋆lola (@gbennylola) December 7, 2020
JT old tweets are funny as hell y’all can play offended but I’m laughing over here— Kenn (@wtfkenna) December 7, 2020