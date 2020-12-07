Act Up: Twitter Digs Up Problematic Tweets From JT Of The City Girls, Everybody Caught Strays

The City Girls have fashioned themselves as no-nonsense women who say what they mean and mean what they say. Case in point, fans have been digging up old tweets fromand discovered she really didn’t have a filter for her Twitter fingers.

The City Girls are no stranger to Twitter controversy, this after fans dragged and attempted to cancel the duo when disparaging tweets about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, were dredged up. However, JT kept the hammer on cock when it came to Twitter, with folks like Reginae Carter, Kash Doll, and even the victims of 9/11 catching strays.

Allegedly, JT responded to the chatter around her old tweets, daring fans to continue to dig up the messages and then threatening to smack them back into the year she created them, to use her words.

While many are rightfully offended, a shocking number of Twitter fans found many of the tweets amusing. And if you’re heading over to JT’s Twitter feed to see more of the shocking tweets, apparently she already performed a digital scrubbing.

Of course, Twitter isn’t letting up on highlighting the problematic missives of JT. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

