Boxing’s biggest loudmouth and disappointment Adrien Broner had an opportunity to make a statement last night (January 19). Instead, he was embarrassed by 40-year-old boxer Manny Pacquaio in a fight that wasn’t even close from the sound of the first bell.
He did it for the hood.
That’s what the Cincinnati native Broner claimed after the judges correctly and unanimously awarded Manny the decision for the very obvious ass whooping that even the blindfolded characters from Bird Box could see. In classic Broner form, the only entertainment he provided was his post-fight interview with Jim Gray where he was apparently still punch drunk and claimed he won the fight.
Broner was throwing more excuses than punches and even claimed that judges only sided with Manny to set up another fight between Pacquiao and “retired” boxer Floyd Mayweather who promoted the bout.
Broner not only suffered a vicious beat down in the ring, but his post-fight shenanigans also earned him a well-deserved dragging in his Fashion Nova fits up and down timelines on Twitter. Boxing fans lit him up like Manny did in the ring reminding the underachieving pugilist he did not win the fight and that the hood he supposedly did it for wanted nothing to do with him.
You can peep all of the hilarious slander in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty
Adrien Broner Caught A Fade For The Hood, Clowned Epically For Thinking He Won was originally published on hiphopwired.com
My Boy? https://t.co/2gitB8jXng— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 20, 2019
The interviewer stated a fact and Broner said “it already sound like you were against me” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZnLL7wbUYU— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 20, 2019
Broner: I did it for the hood!— ANTIFA CEO (@thirdeyesquints) January 20, 2019
The hood:#PacBroner pic.twitter.com/RMFKFVRy0e
Broner: I beat him!— WhySoAngry504 (@WhySoAngry504) January 20, 2019
The Judges sitting ringside: #PacBroner pic.twitter.com/rLPGJtQGfM
Manny Pacquiao lights up Adrian Broner in the 7th round! #AndStill#Boxing 🥊 #BronerPacquiao pic.twitter.com/8uLW6wjaQZ— World of MMA (@CM_fights) January 20, 2019
Broner: EVERYBODY WHO SAW THAT FIGHT KNOWS THAT I WON!— Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) January 20, 2019
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/EA6uommsqp
Broner: “I did it for the hood!”— Home Of Athletes (@HomeOfAthletes) January 20, 2019
The hood: pic.twitter.com/m72iPhv0J6
Broner is done. Time for Lloyd Aprilweather to just go quietly into that goodnight.— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) January 20, 2019
Jim Gray has had a couple lowlights — notably Pete Rose All-Star interview & “The Decision” — but when the interviewee gives garbage answers, there’s no one else I’d rather see than Gray. Case in point with a delusional Broner last night pic.twitter.com/p5f3hsC8tF— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2019
Broner: I’m 3-3-1 in my last seven, but I’d be 7-0 against you.— Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 20, 2019
Jim: Well, that doesn’t mean much. 😂
Gray w the knockout line... 👊 https://t.co/RpuGbR7yEb
The hood to Broner when he goes back pic.twitter.com/bIVquF8vhm— JWEPP⛹🏻♂️🌎 (@JWepp) January 20, 2019
Most amazing highlight of the fight for me... unbelievable “no-look-left-straight” from @mannypacquiao and that amazing chin to take the power punch by Broner. Just wow 😮 best seen and appreciated in slow motion pic.twitter.com/M3LYls8m7W— TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) January 20, 2019
I have an inkling Broner has NOT seen JIm Gray’s body of work. pic.twitter.com/4efZrNh7kY— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 20, 2019
Broner: “I did this for the hood... y’all know I beat that boy!”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 20, 2019
The Hood: pic.twitter.com/pOGQFX3sBz
Broner mic'd up after Pacquiao fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/McSbqsfPZp— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 20, 2019
Broner: Errbody know I beat him!— David Castro (@ChaosDaveUFC) January 20, 2019
Soulja Boy: BEATT HIMMMM???? pic.twitter.com/Compk9pxA8
Broner: I beat him— Jae (@innit4zemes) January 20, 2019
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/LwrzOmCM80
Broner: "Free Meek Mill" pic.twitter.com/I7FBqXMS5b— Everything is Fine (@EverythingisFi4) January 20, 2019
Broner know he lost 😂😂— 𝕽𝖎𝖈𝖐 “𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗” 𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖗 (@NIGRISELBA) January 20, 2019
Manny was touching that boy like a catholic priest pic.twitter.com/FzGFKT3dmA
Is Broner already punch drunk at 29? He’s the only person on earth who thinks he beat Manny. https://t.co/D6WGGieeKX— Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 20, 2019
Adrien Broner: I out boxed 🥊 him and y’all know it!!— PettyPinnedHerAssDown (@MrHearst87716) January 20, 2019
Me: Out Boxxxxxxxeeddd Him?!?! pic.twitter.com/GhNKN0z1GU
Adrien Broner could be 0-7 in his last seven fights. I’m still watching #8 for the postgame interview alone 😂 pic.twitter.com/gvcFXQsOL8— Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) January 20, 2019
ADRIEN BRONER LAST NIGHT 😂 pic.twitter.com/AcgKiuU3G4— WICKED WEST (@GapAssassin) January 20, 2019
The HOOD Would Like To Announce The Release Of Adrien Broner And The Acquisition Of Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao. lets Give Him A Warm Welcome 👏🏼 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bEWiX9jYzv— PettyPinnedHerAssDown (@MrHearst87716) January 20, 2019
Adrien Broner 🤦🏾♂️😭🧀😂 pic.twitter.com/wTTV19KwtM— Cool Slim (@Ayye_pap) January 20, 2019
Cincinnati gotta take this L #Broner #AllBark pic.twitter.com/BekKrZPK8c— Str8G8rs (@trippdaddy20) January 20, 2019
Broner: eVeRyBoDy OuT tHeRe KnOwS i BeAt HiM! pic.twitter.com/uGDWC8n80h— Chris (@chriscorilla) January 20, 2019
Broner did follow through with the game plan last night. #PacBroner pic.twitter.com/XtcN3x5tB1— Ray (@RaShun2016) January 20, 2019
Broner: “I won the fight! the hood know I won!”— Trap Mop ENT CEO (@BigMopstick) January 20, 2019
Hood: pic.twitter.com/mrECdM0YyE
Still can’t believe Adrien Broner think he won the fight 🤦🏽♂️— SoLLUMINATI (@PrinceTatted) January 20, 2019
#PacquiaoVsBroner #PacBroner— Native 🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@JamesTaylor891) January 20, 2019
Broner: "I did this for the hood"
The hood:https://t.co/8VrUmfJLwx
He did these all for the hood #PacBroner pic.twitter.com/F0fvCSniCq— joaquim 👀 (@notborha) January 20, 2019
Broner was getting beat so bad that even Manny Pacquiao's wife couldn't stand to watch it 😂— De Locker☄️ (@Nyansa_Hene) January 20, 2019
#PacBroner pic.twitter.com/k1Vx4I9RZP
🆎 About Bluffing, Another Beating, it's endless.... 😂😂😂😂😂 🤦♂️🤷♂️ #PacBroner #PacquiaoBroner pic.twitter.com/QlpZdU1MNr— #Entrepreneur Mr. Cooper 🤝 (@RealBmorePolo) January 20, 2019
Had to 😂.. #PacBroner #OnGodNem pic.twitter.com/DFRmJgv4sp— 🛰 (@FLEXforever) January 20, 2019