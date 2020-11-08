Alex Trebek Passes Away From Pancreatic Cancer, Twitter Mourns & Salutes A Legend

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has passed away. He was 80 years old.
2020 has been relentless. Trebek had long been battling pancreatic cancer, which he succumbed to the disease early this morning (Nov. 8), per TMZ.
A “Jeopardy!” spokesperson tells TMZ, “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”
The TV icon had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show … as impressively as ever.
Trebek powered through for a full year — despite what he called “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on” — because he said he realized giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.
He pointed out the odds of surviving a second year with pancreatic cancer were just 7 percent, but he hoped he’d be able to celebrate that milestone too. Sadly, he took a turn for the worse.
How strong of will was Trebek? He reportedly taped episodes up until Oct. 29 and has enough episodes banked to run until the end of December.
Check out the tributes from the like of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chuck D rolling in below. Rest in power Alex Trebek.
We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020
Rest In Beats Alex Trebek @hiphopgods https://t.co/BySCpZ4VMi— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) November 8, 2020
I have many treasured Alex Trebek moments. I think this is my favorite one, though. pic.twitter.com/XPkGMzYTZc— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 8, 2020
"A city's 52-year major championship dry spell ended when this team won the 2016 NBA title.”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020
RIP to the legend Alex Trebek 🙏
(via @cavs)pic.twitter.com/41Pqfs5zHy
When a contestant made Alex Trebek choke up pic.twitter.com/Idhzq8xQN6— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 8, 2020
What is, absolute legend.— A24 (@A24) November 8, 2020
RIP Alex Trebek 👑 https://t.co/jKsR4eYZwl
“Who is: Alex Trebek?”#JeopardySports #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/tORpeYp0q1— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) November 8, 2020
I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020
I am truly bereft at the loss of Alex Trebek. He seemed like such a good soul. May he Rest In Peace.— roxane gay (@rgay) November 8, 2020
Alex Trebek is a staple in West Indian immigrant households.— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) November 8, 2020
Jeopardy is where many of our grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins gained everyday knowledge.
This is a sad day. pic.twitter.com/3vHvPKetxQ
My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020
I could theoretically calculate the number of hours my family has spent watching Alex Trebek over many years. But the joy he has brought us is impossible to measure. https://t.co/SisXim5f1I— Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) November 8, 2020