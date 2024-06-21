Close
All The Acts Featured At Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out Show

All The Acts Who Popped Out At The Pop Out: Ken & Friends With Kendrick Lamar

Published on June 21, 2024
The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch Kendrick Lamar, already victorious in his war of words with Drake, celebrated the win on Juneteenth in epic fashion via his The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum. With K-Dot reconnecting with his former TDE labelmates and mentor Dr. Dre among others, the West Coast displayed a unified front of a scope not seen within Hip-Hop in quite a while. As the second of livestreamed shows via Amazon Prime Video and Twitch for Kendrick Lamar, the first being 2022’s The Big Steppers Tour, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends thrilled a sold-out crowd in Inglewood with a barrage of West Coast bravado as fans had little insight as to who would appear onstage next.
One of the highlights was seeing Kung Fu Kenny next to his Top Dawg Entertainment brethren, especially the four-headed monster known as Black Hippy, comprised of Lamar, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock. Also taking to the stage was West Coast dance legend Tommy The Clown and DJ Mustard, the producer of Hip-Hop’s song of the summer in “Not Like Us” also provided a set playing some of his hit tracks. DJ Hed also put on for the coast by bringing to the stage a number of established and rising acts who all took control of the moment and cemented themselves in the annals of Hip-Hop history. Below, we’ve listed all of the acts that appeared onstage with Kendrick Lamar at The Pop Out: Ken & Friends in alphabetical order. Note: Please inform us if we’ve missed anyone via our socials or in the comments section. — Photo: Getty

1. 310babii

2. Ab-Soul

3. AzChike

4. Bino Rideaux

5. Blxst

6. BlueBucksClan

7. Cuzzos

8. DJ Hed

9. Dom Kennedy

10. Dr. Dre

11. G Perico

12. JasonMartin

13. Jay Rock

14. Jay Worthy

15. Kalan.FrFr

16. Meet The Whoops (Jay Worthy, Slumlord Trill, Hopout, Hitta J3, YS)

17. Mustard

18. OHGEESY

19. Ray Vaughn

20. Remble

21. RJMrLA

22. Roddy Ricch

23. Rucci

24. ScHoolboy Q

25. Steve Lacy

26. Tommy The Clown

27. Ty Dolla $ign

28. Tyler, The Creator

29. Wallie The Sensei

30. Westside Boogie

31. YG

32. Zoe Osama

