It’s been a long time coming, and Donald Trump’s alleged gang of co-conspirators are finally beginning to get their day in court. The process continues with their surrender to the Fulton County Jail in the Georgia for election interference, and all their mug shots are being taken.
Fani Willis indicted 19 people in total, which includes the orange-hued ex-President, and gave them all the deadline of August 25 to surrender. As they make their way to the Peach State to basically check in by being arrested and postingbond, we’ll be keeping tabs on their mugshots. Among them is Rudy Giuliani, which is the peak of irony considering he made his name taking down the New York Mafia with the same RICO law he is being slapped with, justifiably.
It goes without saying that we’ll be anticipating Donald Trump’s long-overdue mugshot. We just hope it actually happens, for the culture. See the mug shots of Trump’s gang of thugs below.
All The Mug Shots Of Donald Trump & His Alleged Thug Co-Conspirators was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Rudy Giuliani – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Hear that? That’s real NYC head cheering.
2. Jenna Ellis – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Boss Level Karen vibes.
3. Kenneth Chesebro – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Not enough Cheese-Bro slander out there.
4. Sidney Powell – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Trump Co-defendants mugshots trump co-defendants mugshots
5. David Shafer – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Buddy just looks guilty of any crime doesn’t he? Allegedly.
6. Ray Smith – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
That hair should be a crime.
7. Cathleen Latham – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Trump Co-defendants mugshots trump co-defendants mugshots
8. Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Trump Co-defendants mugshots trump co-defendants mugshots
9. John Eastman – Trump Co-defendants mugshotsSource:Fulton County Jail Sheriff's Office
Trump Co-defendants mugshots trump co-defendants mugshots