It’s been a long time coming, and Donald Trump’s alleged gang of co-conspirators are finally beginning to get their day in court. The process continues with their surrender to the Fulton County Jail in the Georgia for election interference, and all their mug shots are being taken.

Fani Willis indicted 19 people in total, which includes the orange-hued ex-President, and gave them all the deadline of August 25 to surrender. As they make their way to the Peach State to basically check in by being arrested and postingbond, we’ll be keeping tabs on their mugshots. Among them is Rudy Giuliani, which is the peak of irony considering he made his name taking down the New York Mafia with the same RICO law he is being slapped with, justifiably.

It goes without saying that we’ll be anticipating Donald Trump’s long-overdue mugshot. We just hope it actually happens, for the culture. See the mug shots of Trump’s gang of thugs below.

All The Mug Shots Of Donald Trump & His Alleged Thug Co-Conspirators was originally published on hiphopwired.com