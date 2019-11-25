Post Malone has managed to stay Rap adjacent over his career, straddling the fence just enough to fool music critics and radio programmers that his songs can pass as Hip-Hop. Posty once again fooled the masses and managed to steal the Favorite Hip-Hop/Rap Album trophy at the American Music Awards and Twitter has a lot of thoughts about it.

The 2019 American Music Awards had all the bells and whistles expected of such an affair, and many of the winners for the night made all the sense in the world, as Lil Nas X won Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip-Hop category for his “Old Town Road” smash featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

But in the Favorite Album in the Rap/Hip-Hop slot was a bit more of a curious affair as Malone does very little in the way of rapping in comparison to Travis Scott’s Astroworld and Meek Mill’s Championship efforts. That said, Hollywood’s Bleeding is teeming with rap features from Meek Mill, DaBaby, Future, Travis Scott and more.

Twitter has been frying the sort-of rapper, sort-of singer on Twitter since the win and we’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: WENN

Alleged Rapper Post Malone Steals AMA Favorite Hip-Hop Album Award, Twitter Tosses Empty Beer Cans was originally published on hiphopwired.com