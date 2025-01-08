Allison Holker Slammed By Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family & Social Media For Revealing His Alleged Drug Use

Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen’ tWitch’ Boss, is facing a tremendous amount of backlash from both Boss’ family and social media after revealing the late dancer and Ellen Show DJ/dancer allegedly used drugs and made his family and friends sign NDAs to attend his funeral.It didn’t take long for the backlash to surface after Allison Holker’s exclusive interview with People dropped, featuring her talking about her late husband’s tragic passing, which sparked Boss’ cousin, Elle, to air out Holker on X, formerly Twitter. Per Page Six

“He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie,” she tweeted, adding that Holker has allegedly kept Boss’ three kids — Weslie, 16 (whom Boss adopted), Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5 — from seeing his relatives.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’m so tired of keeping my f–king mouth shut bro. You did our family so mf dirty,” she added in a separate tweet, before alleging that Holker made Boss’ family and friends sign NDAs to attend his funeral.

“Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including his mother sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral,” Elle claimed.

“She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”

Boss’ Cousin Wasn’t Alone In Calling Out Allison Holker