Antonio Brown Joins The Patriots For A Cool $15M, NFL Twitter Calls Shenanigans

Posted September 8, 2019

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


The first thought was Antonio Brown fumbled the bag epically after the Oakland Raiders released him. But hours later, the star but problematic wide receiver had
signed a one-year contract with New England Patriots worth a cool $15M.

Almost immediately, NFL Twitter started pointing to the jig.

Was NE head coach Bill Bellichick pulling elicit maneuvers to land AB all along? A lot of people seem to think so.

Also, it’s another reason to point out the trashness of the NFL. Peep some of the best reactions below.

1. OJ, though?

2.

3.

4.

5. Bruh…

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

