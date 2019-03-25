Today’s Apple Event might have been about it’s new plus subscription services specifically on its TV steaming one but its new Apple Credit Card coming this summer that literally stole the show.
Adding your credit and debit card to the iPhone’s Apple Wallet app is already a thing but the tech company is going to the next level and wants to help you get your financial life together with its new card which is built into the app.
Through Apple Wallet, lucky Apple Cardholders will be able to manage every financial detail keeping track of their purchases via trends and pay your bill. iPhone owners will be able to sign up for the card instantly on their phones and can update their personal information via iMessage. What really stood out is the fact there are no late, annual or international fees, that’s right we said NO FEES, daily 2% cash rewards on all of your purchases, it goes up to 3% on when you purchase Apple Products and very low-interest rate.
The card will be virtual, but for those places that don’t accept virtual cc’s, there will be a physical card option as well. The titanium Magnises inspired card will have your name laser inscribed on it and will have no card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on it making it more secure than any card on the planet.
As you can imagine the internet reacted, AirPod owners are making sure their credit scores are good so they can flex even harder, scammers are coming together to figure out how to crack this code and more. Hit the gallery below to see Twitter’s reaction to Apple/Goldman Sachs new credit card that looks curb credit card fraud altogether.
—
Photo: Michael Short / Getty
Apple’s New Credit Card Steals The Show; Twitter, Scammers and AirPod Wearers React was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Apple gonna disable your whole phone over that unpaid Apple Card bill.— Millionaire Marv (@MarvB_) March 25, 2019
2.
Ya 500 FICO scores not getting you an Apple Card.— Millionaire Marv (@MarvB_) March 25, 2019
3.
4.
Atlanta scammers watching this Apple Card announcement pic.twitter.com/w6zrWfsVSQ— Juug Knight (@LetsGo_Ugo) March 25, 2019
5.
6.
Paying with Apple Card while wearing AirPods = flex level over 9,000— Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) March 25, 2019
7.
Me when my friend shows me their new Apple Card. pic.twitter.com/wrzFV8n7vH— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 25, 2019
8.
I'm about to flex so hard with my Airpods and Apple Card 😂 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/uyrNePjdL4— Sahman (@SahmanSeerha) March 25, 2019
9.
Apple Card wants to isolate and show me how much money I spend on food and drinks every week? pic.twitter.com/r3IC3KEOmd— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 25, 2019
10.
Tim Cook after announcing Titanium Apple Card #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QT1fsySyQA— branchclarke (@branchclarke) March 25, 2019
11.
I can’t wait to unbox my Apple card— Jenna Ezarik (@jennaezarik) March 25, 2019
12.
13.
You may have AirPods but you sure as hell don’t have the Apple Card. Stay broke you underage child. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AQVVXFRpei— baddiez4Biden✨ (@Jxnny8) March 25, 2019
14.
15.
16.
Forget about the Apple Airpods, the Real flex is the Apple Card #AppleEvent— Lost Kin (@Djiss0) March 25, 2019
17.
Apple Card:— Chris Blickman (@CBlickman) March 25, 2019
No card number.
No expiration.
No CVV.
No Signature.
WOW.#AppleEvent #ApplePay
18.
Apple Card? Haven’t I seen this before? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/q0zAaIZyRQ— Connor Stringer (@connor_stringer) March 25, 2019
19.
"Do you accept Apple Card?"— Joshua Vergara (@jvtechtea) March 25, 2019
- everyone, everywhere, coming Summer.
That'll be fun...
20.
apple pay -> apple card -> apple bank— Ashley Oh (@itsashleyoh) March 25, 2019
apple tv -> apple arcade -> apple entertainment
apple apartments -> apple housing -> apple penitentiary
apple healthcare -> apple insurance -> apple total fucking domination
21.
Apple: Apple Pay will replace the credit card.— Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 25, 2019
Also Apple: Introducing Apple Card. It’s a credit card. But with software updates that make it slower.
22.
2% daily cash back with Apple Card. Not bad. Not amazing, but not bad. Pretty decent. I might sign up. Maybe. Perhaps. It’s possible.— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) March 25, 2019
23.
Me rolling into Starbucks’s with the AirPod s 2 on + paying with the Apple card = ultimate flex #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6jFxvaqinQ— el único (@st1the1st) March 25, 2019
24.
How other credit card companies are looking at the #Apple card #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dilkXoG4fD— Kwaanek. (@kwaanek) March 25, 2019
25.
Billy McFarland when he heard about Apple's Magnises rip-off, the Apple Card. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/EL9v9GIREh— Chris Harihar (@ChrisHarihar) March 25, 2019
26.
Apple Card is the new AirPod flex, pass it on... #AppleEvent https://t.co/jQ8TeOaKTZ— Adam Budd (@adcbudd) March 25, 2019