Ariana Grande “Fixes” Tattoo & It’s Still Wrong, Oh & Drops “7 Rings” Remix ft. 2 Chainz

It’s been a pretty eventful week for Pop Princess Ariana Grande. Wednesday (Jan 30) she was getting cooked on Twitter for her Japanese tattoo fail. Grande updated the body ink, and it’s still wrong, and she is once again is getting grilled for it.
Ariana just needs to stop.
Grande attempted to “fix” the tattoo with the help of her Japanese tutor, but the end result went from the tattoo saying “shichirin” a small Japanese BBQ grill to now translating to “Japanese BBQ finger ♡.”
In her defense, Grande has been taking the jokes quite well even captioning a now-deleted post of the new tattoo “rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.” She also had time to have a fun little back and forth with TMZ when they reported a story about her being accused of plagiarising some of the imagery from her “God is A Woman” video. She even gave the celeb gossip site praise when they joked about her Japanese tattoo fail as a clap back.
BUT she does have something to be excited about, and that is her remix “7 Rings” featuring Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz. Somewhere Soulja Boy who accused of her stealing his swag for the song is screaming 2 Chaaaiiinnnnzzzzz? You can listen to the track below and see the reactions to her failing to fix her tattoo.
Photo: Jim Spellman / Getty
ARIANA GRANDE CHANGED HER TATTOO FROM BEING "bbq grill" TO "Japanese Bbq Finger ♡" HOW DID SHE MESS UP THIS BAD pic.twitter.com/vLupNdNIAJ— Kay✨ is bi (@yukoandhiro) January 31, 2019
Oh no, this keeps getting worse...yesterday, we found out that Ariana Grande got a tattoo that says "barbecue grill" in Japanese.— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 31, 2019
Now, she thinks she fixed it, but apparently the new translation is "Japanese BBQ finger ❤️" https://t.co/LaUbWGfOnG pic.twitter.com/qACRHGUGl0
got my matching ariana grande tattoo 😍 it means 7 rings in spanish 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lhK8KqepAY— 𝚕𝚎𝚘 (@gothbfwonho) January 31, 2019
Ariana Grande tried to get a '7 rings' tattoo and accidentally got the name of a BBQ grill tattooed on her palm and she tried to fix it by adding another kanji but now it just says 'BBQ Grill Finger 💜' I'm losing my mind pic.twitter.com/ysOMr1Yi5C— Josh; Deep Fried Brain 🤯 (@JYLisco) January 31, 2019
In remembrance of our favorite tattoo of 2019: a small charcoal grill and a small charcoal bag to match. We saw it. We liked it. We wanted it. We made it. @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/7bLYDPxi7Y— Kingsford (@Kingsford) January 31, 2019
ariana grande thinking she fixed her tattoo by adding "finger" pic.twitter.com/RMCxI6YqXs— 𝓐𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘶𝘴 ` (@kaIinychta) January 31, 2019
Ariana Grande "fixed" her tattoo— Kaii (@_kaii010) January 31, 2019
Psych now it means bbq finger😭💀 pic.twitter.com/JfajJ09w95
Ariana Grande's arm after trying to fix her tattoo. #ArianaGrandeTattoo pic.twitter.com/AeVEHtbTla— LA PUTA KEVIN MUCICK (@kevin_mucick) January 31, 2019
My tattoo design idea for Ariana Grande's 3rd try pic.twitter.com/WYQhdFSNvY— Lovely Lor (@loveliestlor) February 1, 2019