Armchair Athlete Twitter Egregiously Flames LeBron James For First Round Ouster

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of his era, and he’s proven that he’s able to bring teams to the highest of heights on sheer will alone along with physical might. James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, and fans on Twitter are incorrectly trying to paint King James as washed up.

The Suns vanquished the Lakers four games to two and proved that Chris Paul has a lot left in the tank and Devin Booker is going to be a star in the league for quite some time. James, who will be 37 this year, still looks like he’s got some years left in him as well.

But with fellow star Anthony Davis ailing from a groin injury, the Lakers couldn’t overpower the Suns and their active core players and stellar backcourt. That said, James did his best in the closing game on Thursday (June 3), but the heroics fell just short of victory.

Now that the Lakers are out and they’re the reigning champions, NBA Twitter and Armchair Athlete Twitter are giving LeBron James the business, perhaps unfairly.

