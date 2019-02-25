wasn’t here for it wheninsisted Jason Momoa do some “Haka moves” on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Unfortunately for the model, Twitter noticed Bonet’s disgust and took issue with Graham and her tasteless request too.

So what did the internet have to say?

Ashley Graham Insists Jason Momoa Do “Haka Moves” At The Oscars, Twitter (& Lisa Bonet) Nauseated was originally published on hiphopwired.com