Ashley Graham Insists Jason Momoa Do “Haka Moves” At The Oscars, Twitter (& Lisa Bonet) Nauseated

Lisa Bonet wasn’t here for it when Ashley Graham insisted Jason Momoa do some “Haka moves” on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Unfortunately for the model, Twitter noticed Bonet’s disgust and took issue with Graham and her tasteless request too.
So what did the internet have to say?
1. “Why do white people do sh*t like this?” is a valid response.
Ashley graham really asked Jason Mamoa to do a Haka “move”..... why do white people do shit like this.... pic.twitter.com/X1B4SNG9HQ— Kimothée 🤍 (@nitrouskim) February 25, 2019
2. Lisa Bonet…now a “forever favorite.”
lisa bonet is a forever favorite for putting her hand up and politely but firmly saying NO to ashley graham when she asked jason momoa to dance for her during their red carpet interview. that's protecting your partner. #Oscars— ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) February 25, 2019
3. The internet says the distasteful moment was “peak white woman”…and we agree.
4. Everyone was happy Ashley Graham got shut down.
Omg @ashleygraham got shut down! Go Lisa Bonet having her husband’s back #theoscars #interview #jasonmamoa #lisabonet #savage #oscars #OscarRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/HZowbSMfvf— Candace Parra (@cparra102) February 25, 2019
5. NAH, player.
- Lisa Bonet to Ashley Graham. - NAH pic.twitter.com/UzN4AoLKz9— Sherice (@shesomajor) February 25, 2019
6. Translation: “Hello ethnic person, do your ethnic tribal funny dance for us.”
7. Done with these morons.
Ashley Graham just asked Jason Momoa to so some "haka moves" and Momoa and Lisa Bonet looked like they were just done with these morons.— Lizzzzzzzz (@LizzyLaurie) February 25, 2019
8. Super f*cking cringe.
Okay I’ve seen a few awkward moments on the Red Carpet but Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa to do a tribal dance move on camera and him and Lisa Bonet just standing there awkwardly saying “no” was super f*cking cringe lol#Oscars— Pariss Athena | Founder of Black Tech Pipeline (@ParissAthena) February 25, 2019
9. All thanks owed to Lisa Bonet.
Did Ashley Graham just do that? Yes, yes she did. 🤦🏻♀️— Portia Baladad (@PortiaBaladad) February 25, 2019
Thank you, Lisa Bonet, for shutting this nonsense down. #oscars https://t.co/JOK2lA8bh6
10. Ashley made history…but not in a good way.
Cringiest moment in #Oscars HAS to go to Ashley Graham getting SHUTTDOWN by Lisa Bonet when she asked Jason to do a tribal yell. Yikes. 😬😬😬— LEADERS OF THE FREE WORLD #3 KICKSTARTER IS LIVE! (@UpToTASK) February 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/cRENUKBdts
11. The internet thought it was “ignorant and inappropriate”…and we AGREE.
I love Ashley Graham, but asking Jason Momoa to do a “Haka move” on the red carpet felt ignorant & inappropriate #Oscars— Alexis Sklair (@asklair) February 25, 2019