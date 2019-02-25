CLOSE
Ashley Graham Insists Jason Momoa Do “Haka Moves” At The Oscars, Twitter (& Lisa Bonet) Nauseated

Posted February 25, 2019

91st Oscars 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN


Lisa Bonet wasn’t here for it when Ashley Graham insisted Jason Momoa do some “Haka moves” on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Unfortunately for the model, Twitter noticed Bonet’s disgust and took issue with Graham and her tasteless request too.

So what did the internet have to say?

1. “Why do white people do sh*t like this?” is a valid response.

2. Lisa Bonet…now a “forever favorite.”

3. The internet says the distasteful moment was “peak white woman”…and we agree.

4. Everyone was happy Ashley Graham got shut down.

5. NAH, player.

6. Translation: “Hello ethnic person, do your ethnic tribal funny dance for us.”

7. Done with these morons.

8. Super f*cking cringe.

9. All thanks owed to Lisa Bonet.

10. Ashley made history…but not in a good way.

11. The internet thought it was “ignorant and inappropriate”…and we AGREE.

