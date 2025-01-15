Atlanta Rapper, Rocko’s Mugshot Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Close
Rocko's Mugshot Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

January 15, 2025
Atlanta rapper Rocko went viral, but not for the reason you’d expect. The UOENO rapper got arrested for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction, but Twitter ignored all that and instead roasted him for his receding hairline. His mugshot was posted online, and people quickly started comparing his hairline to LeBron James’ famous struggle cut.
The internet went wild, with jokes and memes about Rocko’s hair taking over Twitter. Folks were cracking on him nonstop, making it all about his hairline instead of the arrest. It became one of those classic viral moments where the real story just gets lost in the jokes. Rocko didn’t seem too pressed about it though, taking the roasting in stride. The UOENO rapper went on IG to respond to all the trolls, “Man f**k all y’all I promise you, I hope y’all got some money today because I did. B**tch!”. As he was laughing hysterically.
Rocko is best known for his 2013 hit “UOENO,” a track that blew up and made some huge noise in the rap game. He was also friends with Future back then and even came up together. But things went south between them over money and business issues. They ended up falling out, and the tension turned into a public beef, with both throwing shots at each other in interviews and on social media. Despite that, “UOENO” still stands as Rocko’s biggest hit.
