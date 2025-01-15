Atlanta Rapper, Rocko’s Mugshot Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Atlanta rapper Rocko went viral, but not for the reason you’d expect. The UOENO rapper got arrested for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction, but Twitter ignored all that and instead roasted him for his receding hairline. His mugshot was posted online, and people quickly started comparing his hairline to LeBron James’ famous struggle cut. Atlanta rapper Rocko arrested for disorderly conduct, willful obstruction pic.twitter.com/8lHc1PKkSX — SAY CHEESE! (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 14, 2025 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The internet went wild, with jokes and memes about Rocko’s hair taking over Twitter. Folks were cracking on him nonstop, making it all about his hairline instead of the arrest. It became one of those classic viral moments where the real story just gets lost in the jokes. Rocko didn’t seem too pressed about it though, taking the roasting in stride. The UOENO rapper went on IG to respond to all the trolls, “Man f**k all y’all I promise you, I hope y’all got some money today because I did. B**tch!”. As he was laughing hysterically.