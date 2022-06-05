Atlanta Rapper Trouble aka Skoob Shot & Killed

CLOSE

Atlanta rapper, aka Skoob, has reportedly passed away. He was only 34.

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, took to Twitter to confirm his death. “I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family,” Skyy tweeted.

The “Bring It Back” rapper was signed to Duct Tape Entertainment and has a lengthy list of star collaborations with artists like Drake, Migos, The Weeknd, 2 Chainz, City Girls and more. In 2017, he signed to Mike Will Made It’s Ear Drummer Records label via Interscope Records.

Early reports say Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Atlanta. After news of his untimely death surfaced, fans and peers took to social media to offer their condolences. Rest in power Trouble.

This story is developing.

