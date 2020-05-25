Azelia Banks Claims Dave Chappelle Gave Her Legendary Wood, Black Twitter Repulsed

On Sunday (May 24), Azealia Banks took to Instagram to get a few things off of her chest. In a random series of Instastory posts, the “Dexedrine” rapper discussed everything from her feelings about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, to her opinion on how she’s been treated in the game.

In true Banks fashion, she flamed Minaj for not calling out Doja Cat after allegations emerged over the weekend that the “Say So” rapper mocked victims of police brutality with her song “Dindu Nuffin” in addition to being involved in racist video chats.

“Nicki, for all that f*cking mouth you have for Cardi B for talking sh*t about Black women, and now you quiet because you got this little number one with this white b*tch. You a p*ssy ass b*tch.” Azealia Banks said. “Now I’m looking back at it and you was just jealous of Cardi… you was just jealous because she’s got more swag than you. You’re working with Tekashi [6ix9ine] and Doja Cat and wack b*tches like that like what? Trying to put fear in b*tches hearts… I’m just very disappointed in you. All that sh*t you talk about female rap and female this and female that and look at you selling out. You selling out.”

Azealia Banks attacks Nicki Minaj for not dragging Doja Cat during her scandal pic.twitter.com/6bv0UbxzPD — GlockTopickz (@GTopickz) May 25, 2020

As if that tea wasn’t enough to get the streets talking, Azealia launched into an NSFW rant about her sexual escapades with notable men including Adrian Grenier. But when Banks named dropped Dave Chappelle as a body on her hit list, Black Twitter lost it.

Azealia Banks says Dave Chappelle had an affair with her and she can ruin his marriage. Says she also slept with and can ruin a lot of powerful men's marriagespic.twitter.com/oT4jqzuBAh — Diaspora 7 (@Diaspora_7) May 25, 2020

From joking that it wasn’t Dave Chappelle but Bokeem Woodbine, to overall shock itself, Black Twitter came with nothing but jokes.

Dave Chappelle calling Azealia Banks after she revealed they had sex like pic.twitter.com/eRYj2loG5d — Howard “Treble” Cox (@Trebworld) May 25, 2020

Although the rant session resulted in an onslaught of jokes, fans of the eccentric rapper know that Banks stayed unbothered, to say the least, and even took to Instagram to post her thoughts on the tea she so eloquently spilled.

Check out what Black Twitter had to say below.

Azelia Banks Claims Dave Chappelle Gave Her Legendary Wood, Black Twitter Repulsed was originally published on hiphopwired.com