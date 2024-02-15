Close
News

Kelis Is Stacked & Steady Dropping Farm Facts

Baes & Baddies: Kelis Is Stacked & Steady Dropping Farm Facts

Published on February 15, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kelis Kelis hasn’t released a full-length album in a decade but that doesn’t mean she isn’t active in the world. Today, Kelis maintains a health and beauty line and blesses the timeline with her stunning looks hence why she’s our latest Baes & Baddies entry. Kelis, 44, is a native of Harlem, N.Y., and has been active in music since her high school days. Her last album from 2014, Food, was an acclaimed work among critics but she later pivoted into what is now her Bounty & Full line.
As a trained chef, Kelis has long dabbled in the food business and sells several cooking products, next to a wellness line packed full of nutritious superfood blends. There is also a beauty line for external health as well. While we won’t surmise that it’s an intentional thing, every time the “Milkshake” songstress is onscreen, she’s rocking a fit that accentuates all the positives. Further, while dropping facts about skincare, hydration, fitness, food, and farming, Kelis just looks really darn good doing it. Check out the images in the gallery below and be sure to support Bounty & Full here. — Photo: @Kelis / Instagram

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Baes & Baddies: Kelis Is Stacked & Steady Dropping Farm Facts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close