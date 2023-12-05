Close
Baes & Baddies: Meet Atlanta Black & South Korean Stunner Jasmyn Mai

Published on December 5, 2023
Jasmyn Mai Atlanta is known for its bevy of beauties and Jasmyn Mai adds to that longstanding legacy. The Black and South Korean stunner is our latest Baes & Baddies entry. We don’t know much at all about Jasmyn Mai but she caught our eye as we were strolling through those Instagram streets. From what we can figure out, Jasmyn represents ATL and is of South Korean heritage due to the flag in her bio.
Much of her page shows Jasmyn sharing with her fans various looks in a ton of flattering outfits and appears to be a young woman enjoying life on her terms. This is just the start of her career, and hopefully, we’ll get to know more about Jasmyn Mai in the future.
Check out our latest Baes & Baddies entry in the gallery below. — Photo: Jasmyn Mai/@soyoujasmyn

1.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzXbE-SN2F2/

2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CthsEPgxDiC/

3.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwyEoLMx5wc/

4.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwvl-IWxE8P/

5.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3JKhoRhHA/

6.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0e0YUvROiL/

7.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoC3L8tOubX/

8.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuKwOC3R6Ko/

9.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlhsbxOWh8/

10.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrClr06tCPy/

Baes & Baddies: Meet Atlanta Black & South Korean Stunner Jasmyn Mai was originally published on hiphopwired.com

