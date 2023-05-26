Baes & Baddies: Temptress Celebrates Body Positivity Beautifully & Boldly

CLOSE

Temptress has the proper stage name considering the shapely beauty knows how to work all the angles in her shot. While we don’t know much about the person behind the Temptress name, her images leave lots to the imagination.

Formerly known to the masses as Temptress119, Temptress reemerged on the scene with a vengeance and promoted her vision of body positivity and beauty. While one will undoubtedly notice the beautiful model from the front for obvious reasons, she’s actually a classic beauty not unlike what one would see in pin-up magazines.

It is that quiet confidence and knowing what outfits enhance the curves that make Temptress stand out among the dozens of top-heavy beauties. And if there are fashion brands and companies that tailor their offerings for busty women, she’d be a fine spokesperson for any brand.

On Twitter, the model also lets us in a bit into her life away from the camera but still serves an array of dazzling looks. She also invites us on her cooking and fitness journeys as well.

Check out some more images below and many thanks to Temptress for landing on our latest Baes & Baddies feature post. We hope to see more very soon.

Photo: @temptressxclusive/Instagram

