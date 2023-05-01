Baes & Baddies: Welcome Back To The Ridiculously Thick Do-It-All Queen Persephanii

CLOSE

Persephanii is without a doubt one of the curviest social media stars we’ve covered on these pages and we’re glad to welcome her back to our Baes & Baddies as her star continues to rise. Persephanii was always more than just a lovely face with a shape that’s out of this world, and that’s evidenced by her roles as a podcast host, brand spokesperson, and so much more.

Persephanii, aka Stephanie N., has her hands full these days and we’re not talking about the two reasons you might be thinking about. She is an all-around media star with a popping YouTube channel and active Instagram page, and she also serves as the host of the entertaining Thick Threads podcast program.

You can also catch Persephanii in ads for Bluechew (if you know, you know) although we’re pretty certain that anyone who has the privilege of enjoying her company would need that type of assistance. We say that respectfully, of course.

Persephanii also has a skincare line, and you can also see her in a variety of hilarious skits and shows with Big Jah and others in the content creation game. If you want to get to know the Los Angeles native a bit more, she also has an OnlyFans page that we may or may not be subscribing to soon.

Check out the lovely Persephanii in the photos below. Be sure to follow everything she’s doing by clicking this link.

Photo: Instagram

