Barbra Streisand Is A Memphis Bleek Fan, Twitter Approves

Barbra Streisand was born in Brooklyn, so this story kind of makes sense. The film and music icon recently took to Twitter to criticize Donald Trump supporters, and she ended her missive with a quote from Memphis Bleek.

On Tuesday (June 7), Streisand took to Twitter to chastise anyone from the “Trump Cult” who is thinking of acting up since an indictment is seemingly imminent in the classified documents case the Department of Justice is investigating.

“Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents. He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to “FIGHT,” read the first part of her tweet from what we’re just going to assume is her official account since Phony Stark ruined blue check verifications when he let anyone who wanted one just pay for it.

Anyway, Hip-Hop heads caught whiplash after reading the tail end of her message: “We remember what happened on January 6th. “The strong are quiet, the weak start riots.” – Rapper Memphis Bleek”

Yeah, Babs being a Bleek fan wasn’t on our bingo card either. The line she quoted is from Jay-Z’s “1-900-Hustler,” which features Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Memphis Bleek spittin’ bars about how to properly get your hustle on—and we’ll leave it at that—over searing production from Bink.

Of course, word got back to Bleek, and he was with it.

Yeah, Barbara Joan “Barbra” Streisand, who graduated from Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, is gang gang.

