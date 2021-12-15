CLOSE
Battle Clap: Battle Rap Star Hitman Holla Has Sex Tape Videos Leaked To The Web

Hitman Holla is best known as a fierce battle rapper and as a member of the WIld ‘N Out cast, but a leaked video has Twitter discussing his other talents. A series of racy video images featuring the St. Louis rapper and his girlfriend Cinnamon has hit the web, and battle rap fans are flabbergasted.

Naturally, we won’t be sharing the x-rated video clips of Hitman Holla and Cinnamon but if you have a search engine or social media, it’s out there. Some might also know Hitman from his heated exchange and battle with Philadelphia vet Cassidy. He’s also appeared in BET’s drama series Games People Play.

The images appear to come from Hitman Holla’s Instagram Live feed and was reportedly shared with a “Close Friends” group but someone outed the footage apparently.

We don’t know how the video made its way to the Internet but the subsequent reactions from fans seem to be positive in favor of Hitman Holla and Cinnamon’s onscreen talents. We’ve got those reactions below.

Pro-tip: just search the #hitmanholla hashtag. You’ll find what you’re probably looking for.

Close