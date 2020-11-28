Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Allegedly Killed, Twitter Reacts To The News

, a rapper who made noise in the Bay Area , was allegedly killed over the weekend although we have yet to see confirmed accounts. According to what was found online, Yase was from the Sunnydale neighborhood in San Francisco.

Lil Yase, real name Mark Antonyyo Alexander, began his music journey in 2013, releasing music in 2015. The 25-year-old went on a major press run on the back of songs such as “Get It In,” “Bum B*tch,” and “Worst Way” among others. In 2016, Yase released the “Get It In” remix featuring fellow Northen California rappers G-Val, Lil Blood, Nef The Pharaoh, Mozzy & Yatta. Yase released the Kobe EP and the “Case Closed” single featuring AMG Manson this year.

While details are scant, it appears that Lil Yase was a beloved figure in the Bay and amassed a following for his music. When reports are confirmed, we will update this post as needed.

For now, the reactions on Twitter to the news of Lil Yase’s alleged death below.

