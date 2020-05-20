Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To Clash In Memorial Day Weekend VERZUZ Battle, Dancehall Twitter Reacts

The VERZUZ Instagram Live battles created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has proven to be an important cog of the culture, but the world of dancehall reggae wasn’t highlighted until now. This Memorial Day Weekend, dancehall legendsandwill face off in a virtual soundclash for the ages.

Both Beenie and Bounty are two of the top deejays (rappers) in dancehall reggae and are quite familiar with one another regarding the battlefront. Both men have battled at the annual world-famous Sting soundclash events in Jamaica and had real-life beef after Beenie married Bounty’s ex-girlfriend, D’Angel.

Beenie, 46, was a child prodigy who began toasting (talking rhythmically over dancehall “riddims”) when he was grade-school age. In the early 1990s, Beenie and Bounty began to face one another at the now-defunct Sting clashes while also taking digs via their music.

Bounty, also 46, had a potent run as an artist in his home of Jamaica and globally, although Beenie managed to cross over to American audiences.

The event, which takes place this Saturday (May 23) at 8PM EST, has folks on Twitter buzzing with anticipation. Check out those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

