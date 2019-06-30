CLOSE
Beg For Mercy: Safaree Apologizes For Cheating On Erica Mena, Twitter Calls “Storyline”

Posted June 30, 2019

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Safaree found himself mired in the struggle when his DM creeping was exposed, leading to his current girlfriend Erica Mena to trash all the roses he sent her. Well Nicki Minaj’s ex took to Twitter to apologize for his transgressions.

https://twitter.com/IAMSAFAREE/status/1144725823217373184

You care. Or, is this all just for a storyline on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

“This is not a loss I would be able to handle,” he tweeted. “I’ve lost a lot [before] and dealt with it..but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I can’t see my future without you. Please Erica.”

Think of this as “Please baby, please” for the social media generation.

He added, “I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you for me being immature. I apologize from the depth of my soul & heart.”

Lay it on thick bruh. But nothing is as strong as the slander son is catching online.

Deservedly so. As for Erica Mena, she’s setting thirst traps on the ‘Gram.

Peep the best of the blow back below.

