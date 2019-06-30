Safaree found himself mired in the struggle when his DM creeping was exposed, leading to his current girlfriend Erica Mena to trash all the roses he sent her. Well Nicki Minaj’s ex took to Twitter to apologize for his transgressions.
You care. Or, is this all just for a storyline on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?
“This is not a loss I would be able to handle,” he tweeted. “I’ve lost a lot [before] and dealt with it..but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I can’t see my future without you. Please Erica.”
Think of this as “Please baby, please” for the social media generation.
He added, “I am sorry for any embarrassment I have brought to you for me being immature. I apologize from the depth of my soul & heart.”
Lay it on thick bruh. But nothing is as strong as the slander son is catching online.
Deservedly so. As for Erica Mena, she’s setting thirst traps on the ‘Gram.
Peep the best of the blow back below.
Beg For Mercy: Safaree Apologizes For Cheating On Erica Mena, Twitter Calls “Storyline” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Safaree begging for his girl back on Twitter. That is not the yaaad man way.— NBA Mcfly (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 28, 2019
Safaree out here creating a new story line with Mona Scott like pic.twitter.com/zGZP42S73t— Bee (@i_1daz) June 29, 2019
So Safaree online begging for Erica Mena pic.twitter.com/dRPLq25Eek— MartellsHoltsMissingPrint🍤🤣🤣 (@Skool_boi) June 28, 2019
Wasn’t Safaree and Erica just laughing at Joe and Cyn??? Be careful what you put into the universe.— Amelia Sharp (@No_limits1986) June 28, 2019
This whole Erica & Safaree thing to me is another ploy/storyline for Love & Hip Hop...we are not buying it pic.twitter.com/ZECcfQ31cv— Princess 👑 (@materialgirl_me) June 28, 2019
My Question is...Are these Alleged cheating allegations a Mona Scott production or was this REAL cause it smells like plotline to me for love and hip hop.I mean a week ago they were all in love 😍.ijs Erica and Safaree are attention whores pic.twitter.com/6EfCuCOwUI— MartellsHoltsMissingPrint🍤🤣🤣 (@Skool_boi) June 28, 2019
And the original texts that got Safaree sent his ex that sent his fiancé Erica Mena into a rage today https://t.co/GSFKywiutX pic.twitter.com/LQr6eW9RGE— JaVonni Brustow 🚨 (@JaVonniBrustow) June 29, 2019
