Bella Thorne Says She Set Tone For Mainstream Stars To Join OnlyFans, Twitter Shoves Her Out The Delusional Paint

Bella Thorne set the world on fire after hopping on the subscription content service OnlyFans and reportedly becoming the first person to earn $1 million on the platform in under 24 hours. Although she offered up some mid according to some, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to claim she set the tone for other stars who don’t act as sex workers to join OnlyFans, but Twitter is reminding Thorne that she’s no special snowflake.
For context, last August, Thorne hopped on OnlyFans and earned a whopping $2 million in under a week. She got into some hot water after fans revealed that Thorne was charging an additional $200 for behind-the-scenes nude photos but in reality, Thorne was seen wearing lingerie in the images.
Thorne later claimed that the OnlyFans move was part of studying for a role although many fans felt duped. As a result, OnlyFans altered their rules although it’s been said it wasn’t directly related to Thorne’s stunt. Sex workers decried the move, saying that Thorne damaged their potential to earn after the service instilled pricing caps.
Taking to Instagram over the past weekend, Thorne hopped on her Story feed to make her recent outsized claims.
“Everyone jumping on ONLY fans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool,” read a portion of Thorne’s feed.
She added, “Legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat y’all were scared.”
While Thorne’s announcement did send measurable shockwaves through the industry while gaining the ire of sex workers who actually do this for real instead of being an influencer riding the wave, Thorne is catching the heat on Twitter for acting as if she truly paved the way.
We’ve got the reactions to Bella Thorne getting slammed for pretending to be an OnlyFans pioneer below.
Bella Thorne saying she started OnlyFans first really tells all— green m&m fan account (@citywides420) December 13, 2020
Bella Thorne: I’m the first celebrity to make an onlyfans— forestmama🦋🍃🌸🦞 (@forestbonnieMFC) December 13, 2020
bella thorne is one of the top 10 villains of 2020 pic.twitter.com/cT2GGUD3tr— jasmine rice 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) December 14, 2020
every sex worker ever teaming up to clown bella thorne: pic.twitter.com/5fVc4XRZZy— jay (@knilyaj) December 14, 2020
will bella thorne ever learn to be quiet pic.twitter.com/HQsxxs9X1J— emmy :) (@crktree) December 14, 2020
wow Bella Thorne gives me "bitch in primary school who would think everyone was copying her with coloured pens, side fringe and smiggle pencil case" energy pic.twitter.com/LQdJmrnA2H— stop (@sneanqueen) December 14, 2020
Bella Thorne: everyone’s copying me— carl 🪴 (@carlmensandiego) December 14, 2020
not bella thorne thinking she started the onlyfans wave...hate this bitch pic.twitter.com/MjZastHryL— sadie 🐰 (@sadiehelennn) December 14, 2020
Bella Thorne acting like she's a trend setter & not a capitalist yt airhead negatively impacting real sex workers. Remember how after the Cali hill slide she complained about traffic? Y'all really like patchouli-smelling crusty bland yt wonder bread that much? pic.twitter.com/b9rrgA7VT2— Raven the Rabbit (@masbrujajaja) December 14, 2020
not Bella Thorne thinking she’s the one who got OF popping... it’s everyday pic.twitter.com/1NkPcQZ0dd— narcissist (@bimbowhoree) December 13, 2020
this the same Bella Thorne who showed up late as fuck to onlyfans and then screwed everyone over with the price cap? Why do celebrities think they're the first and only people in the world to do things? pic.twitter.com/AcaWhuc9Hr— ☁️ ramona • top 5.2%☁️ (@ramonaonlyy) December 14, 2020
the only wave Bella Thorne started was stealing money from sex workers pic.twitter.com/inCYl8Ig7R— stef 1312⛓ (@juulpenfromebay) December 14, 2020
Yooo on that note Bella Thorne can go FUCK herself. You fucking scammed people that’s why everyone was pissed at you. Literally scammed thousands of people for $200 each for content that was posted on your Instagram. pic.twitter.com/HAQ7J22dZo— maggie (@maggiewk1005) December 14, 2020
Bella Thorne is back on her bullshit, and boy is it some bullshit. pic.twitter.com/h6g4bo5IYz— Brisbane Male Escort Cameron Hart 🔞 OF in bio. (@CameronHartAus) December 13, 2020