Bella Thorne Says She Set Tone For Mainstream Stars To Join OnlyFans, Twitter Shoves Her Out The Delusional Paint

Bella Thorne set the world on fire after hopping on the subscription content service OnlyFans and reportedly becoming the first person to earn $1 million on the platform in under 24 hours. Although she offered up some mid according to some, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to claim she set the tone for other stars who don’t act as sex workers to join OnlyFans, but Twitter is reminding Thorne that she’s no special snowflake.

For context, last August, Thorne hopped on OnlyFans and earned a whopping $2 million in under a week. She got into some hot water after fans revealed that Thorne was charging an additional $200 for behind-the-scenes nude photos but in reality, Thorne was seen wearing lingerie in the images.

Thorne later claimed that the OnlyFans move was part of studying for a role although many fans felt duped. As a result, OnlyFans altered their rules although it’s been said it wasn’t directly related to Thorne’s stunt. Sex workers decried the move, saying that Thorne damaged their potential to earn after the service instilled pricing caps.

Taking to Instagram over the past weekend, Thorne hopped on her Story feed to make her recent outsized claims.

“Everyone jumping on ONLY fans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool,” read a portion of Thorne’s feed.

She added, “Legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat y’all were scared.”

While Thorne’s announcement did send measurable shockwaves through the industry while gaining the ire of sex workers who actually do this for real instead of being an influencer riding the wave, Thorne is catching the heat on Twitter for acting as if she truly paved the way.

