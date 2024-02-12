Close
News

Reactions To Usher Bringing Atlanta To Super Bowl Halftime Show

Best Reactions To Usher Bringing Atlanta To Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Published on February 12, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Ursher ate. During Usher’s highly-anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, he brought the Atlanta vibes to Las Vegas with an amazing performance that included a medley of his smash hits along with on point dancers, rollerskates, and guests like Jermaine Dupre, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.
From “You Don’t Have To Call” to “Confessions, Pt. 2” to “Nice N Slow” to “Burn” and more, Usher managed to hit all the major hits from his incredibly deep catalog. And he didn’t really need the help, but Alicia Keys, Luda, Lil Jon and H.E.R. only exponentially rose the star power. And we ain’t even mention the Jackson State Marching Band.
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Usher was singing, dancing (and rollerskating) live without backing vocal tracks. You’re fav R&B artist would never. Check out the best reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl performance in the gallery.

1. Roller, Skates.

2. Stephanie Mills approved.

3.

4. Fact.

https://twitter.com/HarrietEve9/status/1756960427441840277

5. No chill on X

6. Y'all gotta relax.

https://twitter.com/UGOOTWEETS/status/1756965503099093035

7.

8. Again, no chill.

9.

10.

11. Anita Baker approves.

12.

https://twitter.com/VisionaryDigMar/status/1757002693875277827

13.

14.

Best Reactions To Usher Bringing Atlanta To Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close