BeyDay: Fans On Twitter Wish Beyoncé A Happy 40th Birthday

Beyoncé has literally grown up in the music industry right before our very eyes, and today (September 4) the singer, songwriter, and all-around boss of all bosses turned 40 years of age. Fans on Twitter are celebrating Queen Bey on reaching the life milestone and much of the reactions are centered on how the Houston superstar continues to shift the culture.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was born on this day in 1981 to Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Mathew Knowles. Well before she became a global phenomenon, Beyoncé began her journey as an entertainer while still in elementary school, joining up with her longtime friend and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

The early portion of Beyoncé’s career saw several lineup changes to the Destiny’s Child lineup with Rowland and Michelle Williams remaining in the end. In the early 2000s, Beyoncé embarked on a solo career and has since sold millions of albums around the world with all over her releases selling platinum or better.

Beyond music, Beyoncé has also become a true fashion icon with her popular Ivy Park brand taking the world by storm to the point of selling out in moments with each drop. Music still figures prominently in her life as well although it has been a couple of years since we’ve had some tunes to hold on to.

Beyond music and fashion, Beyoncé is also one of the most active philanthropists who lends her financial support to a number of organizations and continues to support small Black-owned businesses with contributions as well.

We’ve collected some responses from Twitter regarding Queen Beyoncé’s big day. Check out the reactions below.

Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!

