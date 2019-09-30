Beyoncé and Adele have collaborated on a track, and the Internet is just not ready. The word is that the music powerhouses are featured on a song on a new album from OneRepublic.

No need to go to Wikipedia, OneRepublic is platinum-selling pop rock band whose last album Oh My My dropped in 2016. They’re also signed to Mosley Music Group, which is owned by Timbaland. Its lead member, Ryan Tedder, a renowned songwriter, spilled the tea about nabbing Bey and Adele at the Global Citizen Festival this past weekend.

“The bottom line is we do have an album’s worth of material, and that’s the good news… We have a lot more songs to come,” Tedder told Z100. “We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge…”

Say what now?

The Bey and Adele Internet has been frazzled ever since. Peep the reactions below.

Beyoncé & Adele Have A Collab, Twitter Just Can’t was originally published on hiphopwired.com