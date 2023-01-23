Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips

CLOSE

Beyoncé is gearing up for her upcoming Renaissance world tour and gave guests a taste of what fans worldwide can expect when she takes the stage.

Over the weekend, the Beyhive was buzzing as word spread about a private concert featuring Beyoncé going down in Dubai.

Word on the street to get Beyoncé got coins to perform at the invite-only concert that was part of the Atlantis the Royal hotel’s unofficial opening.

Per The Cut’s reporting, there was an Ivy Park fashion lounge by the pool on top of a star-studded guest list. Guests included new Black Panther, Letitia Wright, her Wakanda Forever co-star Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ellen Pompeo, Rebel Wilson, and of course, JAY-Z was on hand to witness greatness.

The private concert across the globe had a strict no-phones policy, and guests had to put their phones in pouches.

But, of course, no one follows the rules, and plenty of videos hit social media, much to the delight of Beyonce fans who were dying to see Queen Bey do her thing.

For her first concert performance in four years, Beyoncé pulled out all the stops based on the many circulating clips and photos.

Beyoncé Put On One Hell Of A Show

Entertainment Tonight reports the Houston native performed with Firdaus, a 48-person all-female orchestra, and the Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, in front of the hotel’s massive fountain. Fatima Robinson took care of the choreography.

While she didn’t perform any songs from her latest album, and understandably so, being that she is in Dubai’s stringent rules, the setlist from the night included her hits such as “Naughty Girl,” “Crazy In Love,” “Brown Skin Girl” with some help from Blue Ivy and “Drunk In Love.”

Despite her long break, Beyoncé hasn’t missed a single beat. We hope you are ready to get your wigs snatched when she officially goes on tour.

You can see all the reactions to her show in the gallery below.

Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Getty

