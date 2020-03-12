Big East Cancels Tournament During Game, They Must Have Read Twitter

The powers that be weren’t reading the room. After multiple major conferences (all of them, actually) already canceled their tournaments, so has the Big East.

The conference was trending on Twitter because a tournament game (Creighton vs St. Johns) had started while conferences like the Big Ten and ACC had cancelled their season-ending tournaments.

Twitter was on fire, slandering the conference for going YOLO while the Coronavirus pandemic is anything but a hoax.

Then word came down from the Big East that the tournament is done. As for the game, they stopped it at halftime.

The Big East tournament was canceled at halftime. https://t.co/FALepWMywv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

Peep the reactions below. We just want to know who gave the okay to start the game?

Fans at MSG react to the Big East tournament being canceled mid-game. pic.twitter.com/zNLvZSrYlr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

