Big Man Beef: Charles Barkley & Draymond Green Continue War Of Words

Fans of theare no doubt tuned in to the ongoing feud between retired NBA legend Charles Barkley and Draymond Green . When the Chuckster made one of his usual quips analyzing Green’s game, the Golden State Warriors star fired a shot at Barkley that has only ignited more big man beef flames.

It isn’t easy to determine when things got so testy between the pair, but signs point to Barkley recently commenting on Green’s game during an episode of TNT’s Inside The NBA. Barkley, known for being openly critical of today’s players, as many players from his time sometimes are, had his words shared with Green by a reporter and the player fired back.

“[Barkley] should stop before I go take his job though,” Green said, obviously fed up with Barkley’s critique. He then made mention of the money Barkley didn’t make as a player and suggested that he needed his Inside The NBA salary while delivering the low blow salvo of stating that Barkley’s stellar career ended without him winning any championships.

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Barkley, a known trash-talker, was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show and had a rebuttal that has NBA Twitter talking.

“He’s like the guy in the boy band, who’s the least important member and he think the crowd cheering for him. He doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake.” The Chuckster then added that Green doesn’t have a face for television but used the old joke that the bruising forward has a face for radio.

Yikes.

Over the course of Barkley’s 16-year career, he’s been the league MVP, has been to 11 All-Star Games, selected to the All-NBA First Team five times, and once led the league in rebounds despite being an undersized power forward by NBA standards.

Yes, Green does have three championship rings with the Warriors and some of his value on the court doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but the numbers don’t lie. Barkley has done a lot in a league that some think was far tougher than it is currently.

We’ve combed through NBA Twitter and got some of the reaction to this crazy basketball big man beef below.

The feud between Charles Barkley and Draymond continues. pic.twitter.com/5740K2MSvM — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2020

