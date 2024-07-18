Big Sean Album Leaks, X Has Mixed Reactons
Big Sean Album Leaks, Xitter Has Mixed Reactons
Big Sean was prepping for the follow-up to his 2020 studio album Detroit 2 but suffered a leak of the impending full-length project. After the album made its rounds on social media, fans on X shared rather mixed reactions to Big Sean’s latest body of work. Fresh off a blistering On The Radar freestyle, Big Sean is the latest artist to be hit with a leak of their work, perhaps due to the digital nature of music in the modern era. While it hasn’t been revealed how the album made its way across the Internet, the Detroit rapper seems to be taking it in stride and even teased a new song with production from The Alchemist. Some might recall that Sean appeared on Larry June and The Alchemist’s collaborative album The Great Escape.
Although we’re big fans of Sean, it seems like some on Xitter have their perception of the former G.O.O.D. Music artists. Comments ranged from acknowledging Sean’s skill as an MC while others panned some of his punchline choices. Again, Sean Don has taken similar shots in the past and it hasn’t stopped his grind, which he’s been on since a teenager. As it stands, Big Sean is definitely in album mode and seemingly confirmed the validity of the leak that hit the Web. We’ve got reactions to the leak from all sides below. — Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty
We cannot confirm this but sharing for visiblity.
All this Internet out here and yet…
