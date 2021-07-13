CLOSE
Bill Cosby Stand-Up Tour Told “Nah” By NYC’s Comedy Cellar

Posted 15 hours ago

Bill Cosby leaves the Court House in Elkins Park

Bill Cosby is a free man, but the stink of his guilt is clinging to him. The disgraced comedian is planning a return to the stand up comedy circuit, but it’s already been rejected by an NYC destination.

New York City’s Comedy Cellar in the Greenwich Village has already passed on hosting any sort of Bill Cosby return to the stage. Apparently, rocking with Cosby is a bridge too far even in a profession known for embracing controversy.

Owner Noam Dworman tells TMZ … his venue’s not the slightest bit interested, and he doesn’t want Bill to even step foot inside his club. While the Comedy Cellar is known for allowing comics and content that make audiences super uncomfortable, it sounds like Cosby is off-limits.

It’s worth noting the club did allow Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari on its stage in 2018 following their sexual misconduct scandals.

Nevertheless, according to Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, the tour is still going to happen thanks to interested parties. “That’s one club owner and in the words of the King of R&B Bobby Brown, ‘it’s his prerogative to do what he wants to do’,” Wyatt told TMZ.

In case you missed it, Cosby was recently released from prison by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania after it overturned his sexual assault conviction for what amounts to a technicality. It had nothing to do with his guilt.

Besides dozens upon dozens of accusers, in a deposition back in 2004 that many routinely forget about, Cosby admitted to drugging women and sexually assaulting them, allegedly.

 

