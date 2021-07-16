Biz Markie Passes Away At 57, Twitter Mourns The Hip-Hop Legend

Beloved rapper Biz Markie has passed away. He was just 57.

On Friday, July 16, TMZ confirmed that Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, died after battling complications from diabetes. Reportedly, Biz passed away on Friday evening in a Baltimore hospital with his wife, Tara Hall, and other family members by his side.

Biz Markie aka the Human Orchestra came to prominence in the late 1980’s as party of the Juice Crew, which also featured legendary rappers like Big Daddy Kane and Kool G. Rap, along with de facto leader, DJ and producer Marley Marl.

While Biz’s debut album, 1988’s Goin’ Off, is considered classic that featured cuts like “The Vapors,” “Nobody Beats The Biz” and “This Is Something For The Radio,” he received crossover success a year later with his megahit “Just A Friend” from his sophomore album, The Biz Never Sleeps. His third album, I Need A Haircut, would change the Hip-Hop industry due to Biz and the label getting sued due to uncleared samples on the project.

A couple of weeks ago, the legendary rapper’s death was prematurely and erroneously reported. Big Daddy Kane took to social media to relay that Biz was indeed in ill health, he was still battling and needed your prayers.

The tributes are pouring in to salute the Hip-Hop legend. Rest in powerful peace Biz Markie.

This story is developing.

