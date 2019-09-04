CLOSE
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Posted September 4, 2019

Happy Bey Day!

Today is Beyoncé‘s birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 38 years old and we’ve had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny’s Child to her solo debut hit single “Crazy in Love” in 2004 to the groundbreaking “Lemonade” in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history.

Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out our favorite, Blackest Beyoncé moments on stage.

1. 2016 Superbowl

2. HBCU Performance At Coachella 2018

4. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys

6. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018)

8. Singing ‘At Last’ At The Inaugural Ball In 2009

10. Beyoncé Performing “Run the World (Girls)” At ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ Finale In 2011

12. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela

