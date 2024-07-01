Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Black Barber Says Donald Trump Misled Him To Use His Shop
Per Raw Story:
The response was first reported by Atlanta News First staff.
“The Trump campaign has responded to a Black business owner’s claim that he was blindsided by an event they held at his barbershop this week – by posting to social media a purported contract between the owner and the campaign for ‘a political event’ at the shop,” the outlet reported. “The campaign held an event they called the Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable at Rocky’s Barbershop in Buckhead on Wednesday, the day before the highly anticipated debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.”
Black Folks Are Giving Rocky Jones The Side EyeJones isn’t finding any comfort from his people, Black folks, who are telling Jackson you should have known better in the first place than to anything Donald Trump-related. “He wasn’t misled. He miscalculated the impact of his decision. Took a check and lost his reputation. Now he wants to gaslight us into thinking he was somehow misled to recoup customers. Nope! Enjoy your 30 pieces of silver,” a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user on X wrote, “I don’t even participate in politics” needs to become a scarlet letter Telling us you don’t care abt yourself or others should be looked down upon.” Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
