Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

Some of your favorite actors and actresses showed out at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards this past weekend. From Michael B. Jordan (who’s outfit was questionable at best) to Angela Bassett (who’s Black has yet to crack), there were a lot of must-see looks.
1. The 'Black Panther' ladies huddle in for a fire pic.
2. Michael B. Jordan wins worst dressed.
3. Another look.
4. Sterling K. Brown and the stunning Mrs.
5. Lady Gaga shows a little leg.
6. What y'all think about Luenell's 2019 SAG look?
7. Samira Wiley in all black everything.
8. Susan Kelechi Watson was radiant as ever.
9. Chadwick and Michael.
10. Laverne Cox in all red everything.
11. Angela Bassett stuns.
12. 'This Is Us' actress Faithe Herman looking like a star.
13. Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali.
14. Yara Shahidi goes sheer.
15. The cast of 'This Is Us' flicks it up.
16. 'Black Panther' for the win.
