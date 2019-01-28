CLOSE
HomeNews

Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

Posted January 28, 2019

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Some of your favorite actors and actresses showed out at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards this past weekend. From Michael B. Jordan (who’s outfit was questionable at best) to Angela Bassett (who’s Black has yet to crack), there were a lot of must-see looks.

Check out the gallery.

Photo: WENN

Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

16 photos Launch gallery

Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

Continue reading Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

Black & Beautiful: The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2019 SAG Awards

[caption id="attachment_800101" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Lester Cohen / Getty[/caption] Some of your favorite actors and actresses showed out at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards this past weekend. From Michael B. Jordan (who’s outfit was questionable at best) to Angela Bassett (who’s Black has yet to crack), there were a lot of must-see looks. Check out the gallery. Photo: WENN

Related Galleries
Twitter Reacts To Aunt Jemima Tossing Out Racist Name, Renamed Pearl Milling Company
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Alleged North West Painting, Twitter Says It’s Bob Ross’ Work
Motown Legend Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dead At 76
Up & Literally Stuck: Tessica Brown AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Considering Legal Action, Gorilla Glue Issues Statement
Who The Best: Twitter Debates Tom Brady & Serena Williams GOAT Athlete Convo
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show Supplied Us With A Glorius New Meme
Close