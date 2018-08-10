may be at an all-time low , but that’s not an immediate (or longterm) solution to the wage gap between Black and white people that has continued to grow wider. Hell, it was just three days ago that the country observed Black Women’s Equal Pay Day , which brought attention to that fact that Black women need to work an additional 219 days in order to earn the same compensation that white men make in a single calendar year.

In a mind-blowing example of far behind the financial 8-ball Black folks are, a report late last year found that the average Black Bostonian’s net worth was just $1.

The fact of the matter is that most Black people in America are pretty much short on expendable cash, thanks in no small part to the lack of inherited wealth they receive compared to their white counterparts.

Considering those damning statistics above, it was no wonder that Black Twitter reacted with a collective side-eye to the #tipyourbillchallenge hashtag, the latest social media summons that encourages all service customers to tip at least as much as the bill is.

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye was originally published on newsone.com