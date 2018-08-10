Black unemployment may be at an all-time low, but that’s not an immediate (or longterm) solution to the wage gap between Black and white people that has continued to grow wider. Hell, it was just three days ago that the country observed Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which brought attention to that fact that Black women need to work an additional 219 days in order to earn the same compensation that white men make in a single calendar year.
In a mind-blowing example of far behind the financial 8-ball Black folks are, a report late last year found that the average Black Bostonian’s net worth was just $1.
The fact of the matter is that most Black people in America are pretty much short on expendable cash, thanks in no small part to the lack of inherited wealth they receive compared to their white counterparts.
Considering those damning statistics above, it was no wonder that Black Twitter reacted with a collective side-eye to the #tipyourbillchallenge hashtag, the latest social media summons that encourages all service customers to tip at least as much as the bill is.
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye was originally published on newsone.com
#tipthebillchallenge pic.twitter.com/Gky1kQVVKE— thankfultoom (@1grematt) August 10, 2018
#tipthebillchallenge y’all can have that shit... I’m not going over 50% unless they goddamn made my day or somethin— MATERIAL NIGGA 🤠🏴☠️ (@LondonHoncho) August 9, 2018
Guess I’m ordering water. #tipthebillchallenge— Joy🇳🇬 (@J_asin_Joy) August 9, 2018
Server Twitter is pushing this #tipthebillchallenge really hard 😂💀 y’all not finna internet challenge us into so free bands— Eazy 🏜 (@Wayneeazy7) August 9, 2018
#tipthebillchallenge I think tf not lmao..— Scino (@Squadelujah) August 9, 2018
Fake Rich People Bouttah Write This On The Take Home Copy , And Take A Picture For Twitter 😂😂 #tipthebillchallenge https://t.co/pLbyqIT6wT— Troy ❤️ (@freaks_ngeeks) August 9, 2018
#tipthebillchallenge Dont do that. Organize. Start a union and demand your job pays you. Servers and NCAA athletes Are the most exploited employees in developed nations— Griot (@Eugenius48) August 9, 2018
#CinnamonChallenge ✔️#kikiChallenge ✔️#TidePodChallenge ✔️#TipTheBillChallenge “🙅🏿♂️ yall wildin”— Adam (@Fly_Sourz) August 10, 2018
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AkLCc6w1PT
Y’all On Y’all OWN with That #tipthebillchallenge BULLSHIT 🗣💁🏾♀️— Love & Light ✌🏾✨ (@xxx__Juice) August 10, 2018
#tipthebillchallenge pic.twitter.com/O4HMOtKheW— Peezy head Teezy (@KoolYoungNinja) August 10, 2018