Close
News

Lil Kim Doubles Down On Prayer For Monsoon, X Reacts

Bless Her Heart: Lil Kim Prays For A “Monsoon” To Provide Relief To L.A. Wildfires Victims, X Reacts

Published on January 16, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Kim Doubles Down On Prayer For Monsoon, X Reacts

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty / Lil Kim

Lil Kim meant well with her prayers in an attempt to offer support to those impacted by LA wildfires, but praying for another natural disaster to help deal with the current didn’t land well on social media.
The Brooklyn rapper came under fire after she posted a prayer of support on her Instagram Stories, asking for a miracle—a monsoon—to help douse the flames currently wreaking havoc across Los Angeles. “I’ve Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. “ “This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make [sic] it monsoon in LA.” A monsoon is “a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia,” per dictionary.com.
Monsoons are nothing to wish or pray for; they cause extensive damage, such as flooding and water damage, wash away crops, destroy water, and cause hygiene issues. Hilariously the post is still up, but she damn sure turned the comments off.
That didn’t stop people from reacting to her praying for a monsoon. “So they can add Landslides & Mudslides to the mix? Nah,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.  Others sympathized with the “Crush On You” crafter but still wished she hadn’t hit the post button. God knows we means, but I just wish she didn’t post this shit. There are some things that just gotta be sacred,” another user on X wrote.

Lil Kim Responds To The Criticism

Lil Kim has since responded to criticism for her post and clarified she meant rain, but for whatever reason, is still pushing for a monsoon, which would be worse than a rainy day. “What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this,” Kim wrote on X. She didn’t help her because she added a screenshot of the definition of a monsoon thinking it would quiet the haters. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Spoiler alert: it only made things worse. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js We are sure she meant send rain, but lord, she should have someone proofread that joint before posting it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

1. Pretty much

2. SMH

3. Tears

4. It definitely is not the best answer

5. Son

6. CHILL

7.

8. Y'all out of pocket

9.

Bless Her Heart: Lil Kim Prays For A “Monsoon” To Provide Relief To L.A. Wildfires Victims, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

    Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler React To Oscar Nominations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Real Housewives Of Potomac, RHOP Reunion, RHOP Season 10 Reunion

    The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy's Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger's Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

    Bossip

    Indiana Pacers Must Take Advantage of Golden Opportunity

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close