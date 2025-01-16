Lil Kim Doubles Down On Prayer For Monsoon, X Reacts
Bless Her Heart: Lil Kim Prays For A “Monsoon” To Provide Relief To L.A. Wildfires Victims, X Reacts
. “ “This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make [sic] it monsoon in LA.” A monsoon is “a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia,” per dictionary.com.Lil Kim meant well with her prayers in an attempt to offer support to those impacted by LA wildfires, but praying for another natural disaster to help deal with the current didn’t land well on social media. The Brooklyn rapper came under fire after she posted a prayer of support on her Instagram Stories, asking for a miracle—a monsoon—to help douse the flames currently wreaking havoc across Los Angeles. “I’ve Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires
Monsoons are nothing to wish or pray for; they cause extensive damage, such as flooding and water damage, wash away crops, destroy water, and cause hygiene issues. Hilariously the post is still up, but she damn sure turned the comments off. That didn’t stop people from reacting to her praying for a monsoon. “So they can add Landslides & Mudslides to the mix? Nah,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Others sympathized with the “Crush On You” crafter but still wished she hadn’t hit the post button. “God knows we means, but I just wish she didn’t post this shit. There are some things that just gotta be sacred,” another user on X wrote.
Lil Kim Responds To The CriticismLil Kim has since responded to criticism for her post and clarified she meant rain, but for whatever reason, is still pushing for a monsoon, which would be worse than a rainy day. “What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this,” Kim wrote on X. She didn’t help her because she added a screenshot of the definition of a monsoon thinking it would quiet the haters.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Spoiler alert: it only made things worse.
For anyone that’s confused. Any questions? pic.twitter.com/S7yXDeTQxV— Lil’ Kim (@LilKim) January 16, 2025
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js We are sure she meant send rain, but lord, she should have someone proofread that joint before posting it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });
Doubling down is crazy https://t.co/cEit0s2u6q— Meeka Meanz (@datassholemeeka) January 16, 2025
1. Pretty much
2. SMH
3. Tears
4. It definitely is not the best answer
5. Son
6. CHILL
7.
8. Y'all out of pocket
9.
Bless Her Heart: Lil Kim Prays For A “Monsoon” To Provide Relief To L.A. Wildfires Victims, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Stories from HB
More from The Urban Daily