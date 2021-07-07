BLK Unites Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Mia X For Vaccination Anthem “Vax That Thang Up,” Twitter Is Here For It

Outside might be opening back up, but COVID-19 and its variants are still lurking, making the need to get vaccinated a top priority. BLK, the dating app solely for Black singles, decided to team up with Juvenile , Mannie Fresh, and Mia X to get the message out.

To live your best summer, there is no doubt we need to be vaxxed as well as waxed. With the Biden administration just missing the ambitious goal it set of getting 70% of Americans partially vaccinated before the 4th of July weekend, BLK hopes a new “vaccination anthem” “Vax That Thang Up” performed by Cash Money’s own Juvenile and Mannie Fresh as well the first lady of No Limit, Mia X will help get the message out.

As you can already tell by the name, the song is a comedic twist on Juvenile’s 1998 booty-shaking anthem “Back That Azz Up,” which still rings off at any function it’s played at it today. The new version puts the focus on dating by pushing the message “dating is better in all the ways once you’re vaccinated.” The song social media has declared it didn’t know it needed marks the first time artists from both Cash Money and No Limit have to come together on a record.

Along with the song, BLK announced it would be launching a “Vaxified” badge on its app, allowing singles to promote their vaccinated status to prospective matches. The idea has been a success. BLK boasts that over 100,000 BLK users have added the “Vaxified” badge to their profiles in less than a month.

With the U.S. and the world racing against time to get people protected from the new deadlier and highly infectious Delta Variant, the United States recognizes that when it comes to getting young adults in the 18-to-29 age range vaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, vaccine coverage among this particular group ” has been lower and increasing more slowly over time than other age groups.” They also don’t have the same urge to get vaccinated.

Wanting to be a part of the solution, Juvenile said, “I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” speaking about the project “We don’t know what we’re facing right now, but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

When it comes to getting the word out about getting vaccinated, especially in the Black community, you have to try different tactics. Jonathan Kirkland, BLK Head of Brand & Marketing, said, “We have a direct line to the audience that needs to internalize this message. The song may be playful and fun, but the underlying message is as real as it gets.”

So what has been the response to the song? For the most part, positive.

The campaign was created in partnership with Majority. The marketing agency co-founded by Shaquille O’Neal earlier this year built upon a diversity-led talent model. Speaking on the approach, Majority Founder Omid Farhang explains: “To be young is to feel invincible. BLK is uniquely positioned to meet this historic moment, not through an academic lecture or sober manifesto, but through pop cultural content that speaks directly to the benefits of dating IRL once you’re vaccinated.”

Salute to Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Mia X, and the team at BLK for this brilliant campaign. If you’re on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine, speak with your doctor, visit sites like the CDC to get more information so you can get vaccinated and have a hot vax summer. You can also stream the song by going here.

You can peep more reactions to “Vax That Thang Up” below.

—

Photo: BLK / Vax That Thang Up

BLK Unites Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Mia X For Vaccination Anthem “Vax That Thang Up,” Twitter Is Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com