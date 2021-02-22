CLOSE
Bobby Shmurda To Be Released From Prison On Tuesday, Twitter Reacts

Posted 23 hours ago

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty


Bobby Shmurda is finally coming home. According to multiple reports, the Brooklyn rapper is scheduled to be released from prison on Tuesday, February 23.

The receipts are out there, with records indicating Shmurda is due to hit the town (see above). Shmurda has been locked up since getting arrested in late 2014.

Ever since solid news of his pending release, the “Hot N*gga” rapper’s name has been trending. Does this mean his rap career will be able to get back on track? Time will tell.

But for now, Bobby intends to lay low. According to TMZ, the first thing he’ll do is have a dinner with his family, per his mother Leslie Pollard. Then he’ll be focusing on his music.

Bobby is getting released about 10 months early. However, he will be on parole until 2026.

Check out reactions to news of Bobby Shmurda’s pending freedom below.

This story is developing. 

 

