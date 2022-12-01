Boosie Badazz Downplays Jay-Z & Nas As Not  “Musically Relevant”, Twitter At War

CLOSE

Boosie Badazz has raised some eyebrows with recent comments he made stating that he feels Nas and Jay-Z are no longer relevant in music to the younger generation.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper sat down for an interview with media personality DJ Vlad. In that interview, Vlad remarked that for rappers in their 50s, relevancy was hard except for Nas and Jay-Z. Boosie Badazz countered and said, “I don’t think Jay-Z’s relevant. This day? No.” He went on to say, “When I go to these clubs here in Atlanta, these 25 to 35 clubs…I’m not hearing Nas. I’m not hearing Jay-Z.”

After a slight pushback from Vlad, Boosie doubled down on his stance and pointed out he wasn’t knocking their legacy. “I’m telling you that Jay-Z is respected by these people for being that boss that he is. When Jay-Z flash across that muthaf——a, it’s next to a billion dollars, next to 500 billion, 200 billion…when them young n——s see him it ain’t his song slashed across social media. It’s his hustle. That n——a got hustle,” he said.

Vlad countered by referencing Jay-Z’s verse on the DJ Khaled track “God Did” as proof that he’s relevant, but the Louisiana native rebuffed it by reiterating that his and Nas’ music isn’t getting played in the club. He went on to speak about the recent comments that 21 Savage made about Nas which had many up in arms.

“He just won a Grammy at that age [48 years old], last year,” he explained. “His records are still doing great.” However, Boosie felt that the “Rich Flex“ rapper made his remarks after associating Nas’ relevance with the buzz he sparks on social media, a primary metric by fans of this generation to determine how popular an artist is.

“He’s definitely relevant to his fanbase,” he said. “He’s still making music, he’s still doing that, then he’s still relevant. I think [21] was looking at it on a young n—a’s perspective.” Interestingly enough, Nas and 21 Savage just released a collaboration track, “One Mic, One Gun” this week.

