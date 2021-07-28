Boosie, Tory Lanez & T.I. Defend DaBaby, Black Twitter Gathers Ashy Homophobes

Lil Boosie, Tory Lanez and T.I. are on the wrong side of history, and Black Twitter is letting them have it. The trio of problematic artists have decided to defend the actions of DaBaby that have been widely regarded as homophobic.

By now you should be aware that DaBaby went full homophobia while performing at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami this past weekend. The “Bop” rapper already drew the ire of many when he invited Lanez to perform with him, knowing his past issues with Megan Thee Stallion, who also performed at the concert.

So it was no surprise when Lanez decided to cape for DaBaby, tweeting on Wednesday (July 28), “When did rap get so politically correct that u can’t speak your mind and have an opinion …. why the fuck was rap started ?… for us to speak our mind …. rappers will not always be right, and u don’t have to agree . But they have a right to speak their mind.”

The man who shot at Megan Thee Stallion should have sat this one out. And we already covered T.I.’s struggle defense.

Then there’s Boosie, who despite being a documented homophobe, surely finds time to comment on the topic. While discussing DaBaby, Boosie decided to bring up Lil Nas X. He even called the rapper out his name with the F-word.

Boosie even threatened the rapper with the fade if her were to perform on stage while he was in the arena. We kid you not.

“Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f*ck with him like you f*ck with DaBaby,” said Boosie. “Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Is it? And what does “trying to be straight” even mean? Alrighty then.

Twitter has been quick to point out the irony of DaBaby’s defenders considering their problematic histories, to put it lightly. It’s 2021, and it isn’t just famous white people taking DaBaby to task as the intolerance is in the no fly zone and Black Twitter is letting these guys have it, not so respectfully.

Boosie, Tory Lanez & T.I. Defend DaBaby, Black Twitter Gathers Ashy Homophobes was originally published on hiphopwired.com