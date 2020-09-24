Booty-Gripping Karl-Anthony Towns Allegedly Spoils Jordyn Woods With Birkin Bags & More For Her 23rd Birthday

According to the world of social media, it’s not an official relationship until you show pictures on your accounts. In that case, the rumors that Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods dating might be put to bed after the NBA big man spoiled his alleged lady with Birkin Bags and more.

Via her Instagram story feed, Woods showed off the trappings of her 23rd rotation around the sun on Sept. 23. Tagging Towns in a photo showing off two Birkin bags and a Chanel bag, Woods now has some “pressure” in topping her rumored boo’s gift. There was also another photo of Towns standing next to Woods with a handful of cheek too, just in case we needed more hints.

Also in her feed, Towns seemingly gifted Woods with a signed Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey from the GOAT himself with the number 23 intact. And the 23 theme was heavy in the building after a video of what appears to be Towns dancing in a #23 jersey himself.

On Twitter, fans are fawning over Towns showering Woods with thoughtful gifts and, without question, the City Girls and Hot Girls are up by 20.

Okay Jordyn Woods, your move. Check out the reactions below.

