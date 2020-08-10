Boy If You Don’t Getcho: Safaree Remixes “WAP” With “B.A.D” & Black Twitter Is #BBConfused

On Monday (Aug 10), the Love & Hip-Hop reality star dropped his “refix” to the infectious hit with a spin of his own focused on his “big” member, entitled “B.A.D”. Making the announcement on Instagram, the sex toy model revealed a remixed cover of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s original with Safaree in the center of the two women with wife Erica Mena crouched with her face towards his crotch.

“Stuntboss Refix “B.A.D why not Mrs. Samuels luv when I talk like dis click link in bio STRAIITTTT @iamcardib @theestallion.”

Confirming that the remix is an actual answer to the hit record by Cardi and Meg, Safaree posted a second longer clip calling for the two records to have a friendly competition between the men and women.

“Remember when they made pigeons reply to scrubs… I’m kicking off our reply for the felllas she know I’m YAWD MAN STYLE!!!”

While Cardi B nor Megan Thee Stallion have responded to Safaree’s remix, that didn’t stop Black Twitter from having its own reaction with some calling him genius, while others are handing him buckets of water.

IDC what y'all say… Safaree can rap his ass off & his flow is amazing. Aaand he actually does have a BAD 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/iROVBdqS2p — Serial Killer 🗡️🗡️ (@queenluv30) August 10, 2020

Safaree. Let the girls have their things. Please.🤨 — Dr. Petty Shabazz (@Shaye_Tova) August 10, 2020

While some are actually fanning over the song itself, many fans voiced their displeasure that Safaree’s “B.A.D.” was audio and visual.

Us: us: pic.twitter.com/ORsBLChIEh — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) August 10, 2020

Either way, the jokes were endless and you can check out a few and “B.A.D” below.

